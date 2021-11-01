 Skip to main content
UPDATED: One dead in Dodge County crash Sunday
UPDATED: One dead in Dodge County crash Sunday

Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TOWN OF HUBBARD – One person died after a vehicle struck a power pole on Highway TW in Dodge County on Sunday evening. 

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway TW, half a mile north of Highway 33. Tow children and an adult had been transferred to UW Hospital in Madison where one of the crash victims pronounced dead. The crash is believed to have occurred sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Horicon Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, DCERT, and two UW Med Flight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

