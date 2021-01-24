UPDATED: Pardeeville Piggly Wiggly has new owner

The Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville is under new ownership.
Brandon Sosinsky said he took over the Pardeeville store, 514 S. Main St., as of Dec. 27. Sosinsky also bought the Piggly Wiggly in Poynette in 2019. He said that he bought the Pardeeville store from Rich and Duane Wipperfurth.
"It’s close-by, only 20 minutes away," Sosinsky said. "I thought it was a good opportunity."
Sosinsky has worked for the Pig for years, including as manager. He started off working with carts and bags at a Piggly Wiggly store in Princeton in 2008. He worked in merchandising for Coca-Cola for a brief time before going back into the grocery business, and served for over four years as manager at the Piggly Wiggly in Markesan. Sosinsky said he missed the side of the retail business of getting to work with people.
"I’m looking forward continuing to service the Pardeeville community with the store," Sosinsky said.
He said he's always had it in his mind that he wanted to own a grocery store, and the Markesan opportunity seemed like a step in the right direction.
Sosinsky said that there will be a meet the new owner sale at some point in the future, with further details to be made available. The event will be announced in the Piggly Wiggly flyer. The plan is to keep the store as is for the most part.
"I think it's great for your small town communities to be able to offer these smaller grocery stores," he said. "Obviously it’s not an easy task, but I think it’s a good thing for the community to have that option." He said the craziest thing he has experienced so far is the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of item shortages.
Piggly Wiggly has several stores in the area, including in Poynette, Lodi, Randolph, Markesan, Princeton and Beaver Dam. The company is based in New Hampshire and has more than 530 stores in 17 states, according to the company. All Piggly Wiggly stores are independently owned and operated.
