UPDATED: Pardeeville Piggly Wiggly has new owner

The Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville is under new ownership.

Brandon Sosinsky said he took over the Pardeeville store, 514 S. Main St., as of Dec. 27. Sosinsky also bought the Piggly Wiggly in Poynette in 2019. He said that he bought the Pardeeville store from Rich and Duane Wipperfurth.

"It’s close-by, only 20 minutes away," Sosinsky said. "I thought it was a good opportunity."

Sosinsky has worked for the Pig for years, including as manager. He started off working with carts and bags at a Piggly Wiggly store in Princeton in 2008. He worked in merchandising for Coca-Cola for a brief time before going back into the grocery business, and served for over four years as manager at the Piggly Wiggly in Markesan. Sosinsky said he missed the side of the retail business of getting to work with people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I’m looking forward continuing to service the Pardeeville community with the store," Sosinsky said.

He said he's always had it in his mind that he wanted to own a grocery store, and the Markesan opportunity seemed like a step in the right direction.