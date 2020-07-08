UPDATED: Park Plaza Pizza sign found in Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sign for a famed pizza restaurant in downtown Beaver Dam was found.

Teresa Salomaki of Park Plaza, 233 Front St., posted to social media late Tuesday that the restaurant had removed the sign for remodeling and placed it alongside the building. When they went to rehang the sign, it was gone.

However, the sign was quickly located at an antique mall in Pardeeville.

Park Plaza recently had a facade makeover to give the outside a fresh new design, changing the color scheme and lettering. The city approved funding it has set aside for that purpose from a tax increment finance fund for downtown improvements.

Anyone with information about the sign can call 920-887-8411.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

