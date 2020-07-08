You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Park Plaza Pizza sign found in Beaver Dam
park plaza sign

The Park Plaza sign in Beaver Dam has gone missing after being removed fro remodeling.

 TERESA SALOMAKI, Contributed

The sign for a famed pizza restaurant in downtown Beaver Dam was found.

Teresa Salomaki of Park Plaza, 233 Front St., posted to social media late Tuesday that the restaurant had removed the sign for remodeling and placed it alongside the building. When they went to rehang the sign, it was gone. 

However, the sign was quickly located at an antique mall in Pardeeville.

Park Plaza recently had a facade makeover to give the outside a fresh new design, changing the color scheme and lettering. The city approved funding it has set aside for that purpose from a tax increment finance fund for downtown improvements.

Anyone with information about the sign can call 920-887-8411.

Park Plaza Pizza

A rendering of planned improvements to Park Plaza Pizza in Beaver Dam. The restaurant applied for a facade improvement grant from the city.
Park Plaza Pizza

Park Plaza Pizza in Beaver Dam has boosted its delivery and pickup service ever since its dining room closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Co-owner Tom Salomaki pulls a fresh pizza from the oven Wednesday evening.
Park Plaza Pizza

Park Plaza as seen on Tuesday. The pizza place plans to upgrade the outside of the restaurant with a new facade and outdoor seating.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

