UPDATED: Photo of Beaver Dam bank robbery suspect released
Chase Bank, 124 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam was robbed Monday.

Police Chief John Kreuziger confirmed there was a robbery at the bank and that there were no injuries. There is one suspect who took an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 6:01 p.m.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, the unidentified suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie over the head, sunglasses and a white mask or bandanna. The person approached the bank teller, produced notes and demanded cash from the cash drawer.

The person implied they were holding a weapon, but did not actually display one, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Lt. Det. Terrence Gebhardt at 920-887-4614 ext. 503 of the department directly at 920-887-4612.

