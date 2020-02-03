UPDATED: Photo of Beaver Dam bank robbery suspect released

Chase Bank, 124 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam was robbed Monday.

Police Chief John Kreuziger confirmed there was a robbery at the bank and that there were no injuries. There is one suspect who took an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 6:01 p.m.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, the unidentified suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie over the head, sunglasses and a white mask or bandanna. The person approached the bank teller, produced notes and demanded cash from the cash drawer.

The person implied they were holding a weapon, but did not actually display one, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Lt. Det. Terrence Gebhardt at 920-887-4614 ext. 503 of the department directly at 920-887-4612.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

