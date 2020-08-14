UPDATED: Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Reedsburg school registration

A potential exposure of COVID-19 has been reported at the School District of Reedsburg’s district-wide school registration event, according to officials from the Sauk County Health Department.
Sauk County Public Health reported in a press release Friday there was a person who tested positive for COVID-19 who had attended the School District of Reedsburg’s district-wide school registration event from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 11. The person did not have symptoms at the time, but may have been infectious, according to the release.
The district has notified all potentially impacted parents, teachers, and staff directly and Sauk County Public Health is notifying the community at large.
The school district took several precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the registration process. District Administrator Tom Benson said the registration process was stretched out over five days instead of two at the high school to limit the amount of people at the site at one time. According to the school district’s website, the registration process included students getting their picture taken, picking up a digital device, choosing a virtual or in person learning option and visit with the school nurse, transportation department, and food service department.
Benson said in person registration was separated in alphabetical order by last name and at different times until Aug. 10, when the last two days were open to anyone. He said parents had an opportunity to complete the majority of the registration process online before attending in person registration to limit the amount of time in the high school.
Benson said student portraits were taken outside, the site was thoroughly cleaned each day and people were encouraged to stay home and come another day if feeling symptoms of the virus. Benson said masks were required for anyone inside the high school that was a part of the registration process, whether a parent or child registering for school or a staff member assisting with the process.
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said the school district also installed markings for social distancing for those standing in line and in front of tables to complete the registration process.
The person who tested positive for the virus was wearing a mask, according to Lawther. He said an indication from the investigation is potentially no district staff were in close contact with the infected person because they were not in close contact for a long period of time during the registration process.
Because the potential exposure took place over the course of 1 hour and 15 minutes, the health department’s anticipates a small number of people were potentially exposed to the virus but the challenge is finding out exactly who was exposed and finding those people through contract tracing.
“One of the challenges is almost everyone in that room is not considered a close contact so the risk is very, very low for a vast majority, almost everybody in that room,” Lawther said. “The problem is we don’t know who was six feet in front, six feet behind, six feet next too, on the right and the left to this person. So that’s why we had to put it out there in general because we have no way of knowing who was there in that line in that space.”
Lawther said the safety procedures in place were appropriate.
“I think the school district did the best that they could do trying to limit folks in sections and trying to maintain that social distance,” Lawther said.
He said the health department is continuing to work with the school district to see what is needed for its reopening plan and potentially make changes.
“Our anticipation is that before school starts we will have all these protocol defined,” Lawther said. “There is risk everywhere from COVID, there is no question about that. And there is risk with going back to school. Really, we all need to be ready for the fact the best we can do is implement the best practice models and infection control practices that we have and adjust quickly based on new information, best practices or actual data from kids and teacher and parents in the district.”
The health department is urging anyone who attended the event from the above date and time frame to monitor themselves for symptoms including headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, new loss of taste or smell, and contact their healthcare provider if experiencing symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 in Sauk County, visit the Sauk County Public Health website at https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.