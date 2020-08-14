UPDATED: Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Reedsburg school registration

“One of the challenges is almost everyone in that room is not considered a close contact so the risk is very, very low for a vast majority, almost everybody in that room,” Lawther said. “The problem is we don’t know who was six feet in front, six feet behind, six feet next too, on the right and the left to this person. So that’s why we had to put it out there in general because we have no way of knowing who was there in that line in that space.”

Lawther said the safety procedures in place were appropriate.

“I think the school district did the best that they could do trying to limit folks in sections and trying to maintain that social distance,” Lawther said.

He said the health department is continuing to work with the school district to see what is needed for its reopening plan and potentially make changes.

“Our anticipation is that before school starts we will have all these protocol defined,” Lawther said. “There is risk everywhere from COVID, there is no question about that. And there is risk with going back to school. Really, we all need to be ready for the fact the best we can do is implement the best practice models and infection control practices that we have and adjust quickly based on new information, best practices or actual data from kids and teacher and parents in the district.”