 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Residents evacuated from Beaver Dam apartment fire
comments
alert top story

UPDATED: Residents evacuated from Beaver Dam apartment fire

{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Fire Department and EMS responded to an apartment building fire at 108 Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam. Multiple departments were called for assistance.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, the residents were evacuated to The Watermark in downtown Beaver Dam and damage was extensive enough that the building is uninhabitable. 

Four people were injured and many more displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building at 112 Lakecrest Drive, Beaver Dam, March 2, 2017. Fifteen people were injured, including seven who had to be taken to the hospital, when fire broke out at a 24-unit, two-story building at 104 Lakecrest Drive on April 11 2017.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hears Unemployment System Briefing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News