UPDATED: Residents evacuated from Beaver Dam apartment fire

According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, the residents were evacuated to The Watermark in downtown Beaver Dam and damage was extensive enough that the building is uninhabitable.

Four people were injured and many more displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building at 112 Lakecrest Drive, Beaver Dam, March 2, 2017. Fifteen people were injured, including seven who had to be taken to the hospital, when fire broke out at a 24-unit, two-story building at 104 Lakecrest Drive on April 11 2017.