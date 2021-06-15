UPDATED: Two people killed in crash on Highway 33 in Dodge County

On Tuesday 4:06 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on STH 33 at the intersection with Breezy Point Road in the Township of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.

Initial investigation shows that a Nissan was traveling south on STH 33 at the intersection with Breezy Point Road to conduct a left/east turn. A Hyundai was traveling south on STH 33 and was stopped behind the Nissan. A Ford Transit Van was traveling south on STH 33 approaching the rear of the Hyundai. The front of the Ford struck the rear of the Hyundai, forcing the Hyundai to collide with the Nissan.

The 61 year old female driver (sole occupant) of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and was transported to Waupun Hospital. The 26 year old driver (sole occupant) of the Ford Transit van sustained minor injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital. The 63 year old female driver of the Hyundai sustained injuries and was transported to Waupun Hospital. The 36 year old passenger (left rear) of the Hyundai sustained injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital but was transferred to UW Madison by Flight for Life helicopter. The 68 year old passenger (front right) and the 6 month old passenger (rear right) were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Assisting at the scene were: Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Fire Departments, Fox Lake EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Lifestar and LifeNet EMS, Flight for Life, DCERT and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain. STH 33 was closed for over 3 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.