UPDATED: Voting turnout high, waits mostly short in Columbia and Sauk counties

Voter turnout is reported to be heavy across Wisconsin, but those who have to wait outside will enjoy sunny weather with temperatures in the 50s.
There were lines early in the day at the Baraboo Civic Center, but by noon they had subsided. In Cambria, on the east side of Columbia County there had been 70 voters by noon and no lines or problems reported.
Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said she expects to have all absentee votes counted by the end of the day. Around noon it was taking 15 minutes to vote in the city of Portage.
Columbia County Clerk Susan Moll said of the county's voters who registered prior to election day, 51 percent had voted absentee.
Wisconsin Dells City Clerk/Administrator Nancy Holzem said about a dozen people were waiting by one of the doors to enter the building to cast their ballot in-person for the 2020 Presidential Election shortly before 7 a.m. to enter the polls.
It was busy for about an hour once the polls opened, with a short line out the door and into the municipal building but then it started to become a steady pace as the five poll workers helping with the voting process began registering voters, getting them their ballot and voters made their way to the voting booth. As of noon, Wisconsin Dells had total count of 925 ballots had been cast so far, including absentee ballots.
City Clerk/Treasurer Jacob Crosetto said Reedsburg said, “We are really on pace to set a record here for Reedsburg." But he said they also had plenty of poll workers and there were no voting issues even with heavy turnout early.
Turnout started strong in West Baraboo, with a line of cars waiting for the polling location to open Tuesday morning and 90 voters casting ballots by about 9 a.m.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen said about 10 cars were waiting for the village hall to open Tuesday morning. Out of the village’s 927 registered voters, 404 (44%) had voted early in person or by mail ahead of election day, Mergen said.
Voters said they decided to vote in person on election day because that’s what they’ve always done.
“I’ve been voting in person since I’ve been 18,” said Terri Routkowski, a West Baraboo resident. “My father taught me to vote that way, so I’ve always kept voting that way. I just feel more confident about it.”
She said voting is important as a way to enact change and contribute to our democracy. Routkowski indicated she cast her ballot for incumbent President Donald Trump.
“I was pretty happy with the last few years, because I am disabled and I feel that my candidate did help me out,” she said, adding that her brother owns a business in Racine and is also doing well under Trump’s presidency, which also impacted her decision.
Shirley Thielitz, 68, was stranded outside of village hall with her 2-year-old great-granddaughter, waiting to get a tire fixed after popping it when pulling into the parking lot. She said she always votes in person and wanted to make sure her vote is counted.
“Then whoever loses or wins can’t say, ‘Well, I didn’t win fairly,’ because my vote was counted,” Thielitz said. “This year I think the election’s going to be a mess all the way around ... (Political ads have been) nothing but degrading and backstabbing each other. That isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re supposed to be telling us the issues and how they feel about them.”
As for the candidates, she said, “There’s one I wouldn’t put in office and one, well, who’s the only other choice.” Thielitz, who said she always supports democrats, voted for Joe Biden this year and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
She said she’s concerned that Trump wants to end Obamacare but doesn’t have a replacement policy even after four years in office.
Howard Stenner and Jacqueline Haefner said they always vote in person and liked the village’s election setup. Haefner noted they didn’t have to wait in line for long.
“If we don’t vote, then we don’t have the right to say. That’s the way I was always taught,” Stenner said of why he feels it’s important.
“I just hope Trump wins,” he added.
Allen Knuth said he’s been busy over the last few weeks and found it easier to just vote in person on election day. He was satisfied with the precautions West Baraboo village staff had taken to prepare. Marks on the floor indicated where voters should stand when waiting in line, plastic dividers separated poll workers from voters and traffic was meant to flow in one direction, with the entrance in the back and exit at the front.
“They seem to be doing a pretty good job of, like, making sure everything’s spaced out and everybody’s doing their thing,” Knuth said. “They gave us our own pens, which is nice.”
