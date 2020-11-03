UPDATED: Voting turnout high, waits mostly short in Columbia and Sauk counties

Shirley Thielitz, 68, was stranded outside of village hall with her 2-year-old great-granddaughter, waiting to get a tire fixed after popping it when pulling into the parking lot. She said she always votes in person and wanted to make sure her vote is counted.

“Then whoever loses or wins can’t say, ‘Well, I didn’t win fairly,’ because my vote was counted,” Thielitz said. “This year I think the election’s going to be a mess all the way around ... (Political ads have been) nothing but degrading and backstabbing each other. That isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re supposed to be telling us the issues and how they feel about them.”

As for the candidates, she said, “There’s one I wouldn’t put in office and one, well, who’s the only other choice.” Thielitz, who said she always supports democrats, voted for Joe Biden this year and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

She said she’s concerned that Trump wants to end Obamacare but doesn’t have a replacement policy even after four years in office.

Howard Stenner and Jacqueline Haefner said they always vote in person and liked the village’s election setup. Haefner noted they didn’t have to wait in line for long.