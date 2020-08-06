UPDATED: Walk to Fight Suicide gathering planned for Dodge County

A gathering will be held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Oct. 3 to help those who have been affected by suicide to find support while showing others they are not alone.
Karen Sempf, the walk chairperson, said the original walk is no longer allowed but they will be able to come togehter.
"As of now, we are looking to have a few smaller opportunities for people to come togehter in support prior to the third, and Oct. 3 will still be at teh fairgrounds with a wonderful resource fair, t-shirt and honor bead pick-up and photos. There will be an online ceremony taking place online at a later date where the photos will be included as well as shared on the website."
Beads are worn by participants that tell a portion of someone’s story: did they lose a child, parent, husband, friend or are they battling suicidal thoughts themselves.
Sempf said Church Health Services is partnering with her to put together the walk.
“One of the services Church Health Services, a United Way Agency, provides to children and adults from low income households is mental health services,” said Bev Beal Loeck. Director of community outreach and events at Church Health Services.
Beal Loeck said there are some shocking statistics about children and mental illness.
NAMI or the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports on its website that:
- I in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year
- 1 in 25 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year
- i in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year
- 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75 percent by age 24
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34
“To help those children in need, we have formed partnerships with several area school districts and private schools of which Beaver Dam is one of them,” Beal Loeck said. “Our counselors spend time in each school building where they can meet with the children and work with the staff.”
Beal Loeck said the organization is committed to helping to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and to increase the accessibility of counselors to children who are in need.
The Dodge County Out of the Darkness Community Walk effort is one of about 550 Out of the Darkness overnight community and campus walks and events that are held throughout the country. Last year, the walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention.
Sempf became aware of the walks when she lived in Walworth County.
“One of my best friends lost her daughter to suicide,” Sempf said.
When she moved to Dodge County after getting married, she wanted to bring the walks here.
“There is always a need,” Sempf said, who added the closest ones are in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Sempf said she was introduced to Church Health Services who agreed to partner in bringing the walk to Dodge County.
Participants can register online or the day of the event.
All money raised goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Sempf said she has a goal for $10,000 to be raised for the Dodge County walk, although no one has to pay to do the walk.
Anyone who raises $150 or more will receive a T-shirt.
Those wanting to do the walk can register at afsp.org/dodgecounty.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
