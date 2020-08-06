UPDATED: Walk to Fight Suicide gathering planned for Dodge County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A gathering will be held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Oct. 3 to help those who have been affected by suicide to find support while showing others they are not alone.

Karen Sempf, the walk chairperson, said the original walk is no longer allowed but they will be able to come togehter.

"As of now, we are looking to have a few smaller opportunities for people to come togehter in support prior to the third, and Oct. 3 will still be at teh fairgrounds with a wonderful resource fair, t-shirt and honor bead pick-up and photos. There will be an online ceremony taking place online at a later date where the photos will be included as well as shared on the website."

Beads are worn by participants that tell a portion of someone’s story: did they lose a child, parent, husband, friend or are they battling suicidal thoughts themselves.

Sempf said Church Health Services is partnering with her to put together the walk.

“One of the services Church Health Services, a United Way Agency, provides to children and adults from low income households is mental health services,” said Bev Beal Loeck. Director of community outreach and events at Church Health Services.