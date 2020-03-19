UPDATED: Waupun Correctional employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAUPUN – An employee of Waupun Correctional Institution has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email the warden of the institution sent out to staff.
Brian Foster, the warden of Waupun Correctional Institution, sent out the email on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.
“Be assured we as a department and an institution are taking the situation very seriously,” Foster wrote in the email. “As everyone knows we are making many changes within the institution and we have implemented a significant cleaning process throughout the institution. Our priority is the safety of everyone, and we will continue to be proactive in our efforts as we deal with his ongoing issue.”
The email was shared on the WISPolitics.com website.
Representative Michael Schraa confirmed the exposure on Thursday in a Facebook post.
"There were 18 inmates who cane into contact with an outside contracted employee that tested positive yesterday," Schraa posted. "Those inmates have been quarantined. There were 11 health care workers at the facility who may have came in contact with the individual. They were sent home immediately. Please know that DOC employees are doing everything possible to contain the virus. They have strict protocols in place, and they are continuing to follow all recommendations by the CDC."
“Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of residents and staff, many who live within our community.” Waupun Mayor Kathy Nickel said in a press release, “It is important to note that this is a single case that was confirmed. The DOC assures us that they are taking proper precautions to monitor the situation and we are engaged with public health officials to ensure the ongoing safety of our community. The city of Waupun takes the COVID-19 threat very seriously and city staff have been meeting for several weeks to develop safety protocols and to share information with the public.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, as of March 13 there were 1,232 inmates at Waupun Correctional.
Waupun Correctional had 316 correctional officers/sergeants, 147 non uniform staff and security officers and 107 non-union out posted staff, according to the 2019 Waupun Correctional annual report.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Dodge County Health Department reported no cases of CORVID-19. Meanwhile, most neighboring counties had reported cases. As of Thursday, there were 14 cases reported in Fond du Lac County, two in Washington County, 27 in Dane County and four in Columbia County.
Dodge County instituted drive-through testing Tuesday. Those who feel they may have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, and believe they are a candidate for testing should call 1-877-998-0022. No one will be tested without screening first.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.