UPDATED: Waupun man dies in corn silo at Didion in Cambria

CAMBRIA — A 52-year-old Waupun man died Tuesday in a corn silo at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report at 9:12 a.m. of an employee who could not be accounted for at the corn mill. Initial reports were that an employee was working in or around a corn silo in a confined space and could not be located.

Cambria Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department and Pardeeville EMS were dispatched and began search and rescue efforts.

After numerous hours of rescue efforts, the employee was located inside one of the corn bins deceased.

The name of the employee is being withheld pending family notification.

Didion released a statement around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that read, in part,

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Didion work family member who was recovered from a grain silo at the Cambria raw corn processing facility ... We are assisting authorities as they investigate the cause of this tragic event and will not be able to release additional details at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our grieving work family. We want to thank local fire and EMT professionals for their responsiveness and rescue efforts.”