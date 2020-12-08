UPDATED: Waupun man dies in corn silo at Didion in Cambria

CAMBRIA — A 52-year-old Waupun man died Tuesday in a corn silo at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report at 9:12 a.m. of an employee who could not be accounted for at the corn mill. Initial reports were that an employee was working in or around a corn silo in a confined space and could not be located.
Cambria Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department and Pardeeville EMS were dispatched and began search and rescue efforts.
After numerous hours of rescue efforts, the employee was located inside one of the corn bins deceased.
The name of the employee is being withheld pending family notification.
Didion released a statement around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that read, in part,
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Didion work family member who was recovered from a grain silo at the Cambria raw corn processing facility ... We are assisting authorities as they investigate the cause of this tragic event and will not be able to release additional details at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our grieving work family. We want to thank local fire and EMT professionals for their responsiveness and rescue efforts.”
Additional resources from Portage Fire Department, Divine Savior/Aspirus EMS, Lifestar EMS, UW Medflight, Columbia County Emergency Management, The Salvation Army, City of Portage Department of Public Works and the City of Columbus Department of Public Works assisted on scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
In March, a contract worker was seriously injured at the plant after he fell 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform.
Five people died and 14 others were injured in an explosion at the plant in May 2017 that rocked the entire village of Cambria.
