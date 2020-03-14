UPDATED: Waupun takes steps to limit exposure to others in wake of COVID-19

WAUPUN – Waupun, including its hospital, has made several closures over the last weekend as a preemptive measure in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Waupun Memorial Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions on Saturday due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
The following changes are now in place, including:
• Intensive Care Unit is allowing no visitors, unless in end-of-life care situations
• No visitors to hospital inpatients, unless in end-of-life situations
• Only one primary support person in Women and Infants
• Only essential caregivers allowed to accompany patients in clinic
• Limited visitors in emergency department and none under 16 years of age
All visitors will be screened prior to admission and must be in good health (no signs of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat) and must be 16 years of age or older.
All these restrictions and limitations are in place until further notice.
The city of Waupun closed the Waupun Senior Center, Waupun Public Library and the Waupun Community Center as a preemptive measure to assist in the reduction of COVID-19.
To address the city's top priorities for community and employee safety, as well as the continuation of essential city services, the city of Waupun has taken the following steps:
• Posting signs/information regarding preventative measures from the CDC in/around city facilities. and increasing cleaning of high traffic surfaces in city buildings and availability of hand washing and sanitizing supplies;
• Evaluating policies and procedures to ensure they are consistent with public health recommendations to help minimize potential disruption and ensure essential services are maintained; and Enacting preventative measures to reduce potential public exposure to COVID-19 relative to meetings and other city events.
• The Waupun Senior Center is closed to the public effective immediately and until further notice.
• The Waupun Public Library will close to the public beginning Tuesday and until further notice. Library staff will be available to accept phone calls Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer general questions and to help patrons access online resources. Curbside pickup will be available for reserved items, to check out catalog items, and for wireless printing and fax services. Please call 920-324-7925 for instructions.
• The Waupun Community Center will close to the public beginning until further notice. Waupun City Hall, the public safety building, and the DPW garage will remain open for business.
“We are asking anyone who is experiencing a cough or fever to refrain from entering public buildings until their symptoms pass,” Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve said in a press release. “Delivery of essential public services is dependent on our workforce and it is essential that we work together to help prevent the spread of the virus to ensure service delivery.”
A directory of city staff emails and phone numbers can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofwaupun.org.
The polls for the April 7 election will be open and staff are preparing safety precautions to conduct the election. Residents who wish to minimize contact with others are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. If you need to register to vote, visit www.myvote.wi.gov. Registration must be complete by Wednesday online.
