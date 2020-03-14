UPDATED: Waupun takes steps to limit exposure to others in wake of COVID-19

To address the city's top priorities for community and employee safety, as well as the continuation of essential city services, the city of Waupun has taken the following steps:

• Posting signs/information regarding preventative measures from the CDC in/around city facilities. and increasing cleaning of high traffic surfaces in city buildings and availability of hand washing and sanitizing supplies;

• Evaluating policies and procedures to ensure they are consistent with public health recommendations to help minimize potential disruption and ensure essential services are maintained; and Enacting preventative measures to reduce potential public exposure to COVID-19 relative to meetings and other city events.

• The Waupun Senior Center is closed to the public effective immediately and until further notice.

• The Waupun Public Library will close to the public beginning Tuesday and until further notice. Library staff will be available to accept phone calls Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer general questions and to help patrons access online resources. Curbside pickup will be available for reserved items, to check out catalog items, and for wireless printing and fax services. Please call 920-324-7925 for instructions.