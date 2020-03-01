UPDATED: Worker injured in fall at Didion Milling in Cambria
0 comments
breaking topical top story

UPDATED: Worker injured in fall at Didion Milling in Cambria

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIA - A worker was seriously injured Saturday at 9:35 a.m. after falling 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform below at Didion Milling, 501 Williams St., Cambria.

A press release from Didion Milling reported that the worker was a contractor performing routine cleaning. 

According to a Facebook post by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Cambria Fire Department requested assistance from the Beaver Dam Technical Rescue team after the worker fell and was trapped in the corn dryer. Beaver Dam responded with six personnel and two pieces of specialized apparatus, arriving at 10:12 a.m. The Madison Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue team also responded.

Didion Milling fall

Rescue personnel are shown on the scene at Didion Milling in Cambria on Saturday after a worker fell in a corn dryer and was injured.

Beaver Dam rescue put the worker, who was conscious, into a harness and using a rope system lowered the patient 20 to 30 feet to an exterior catwalk. Paramedics from Madison Fire Department transferred the worker to a sky lift and then to the ground. The patient was loaded into an ambulance at 11:03 a.m. and then taken to UW MedFlight helicopter which had landed at Cambria High School before being flown to UW Hospital in Madison.

“While we are investigating the cause of the accident, our first priority is that the contractor is receiving care and on the road to recovery,” said Riley Didion, president at Didion. “Employees followed all required response protocol and immediately notified the appropriate authorities. We would like to extend our gratitude to local emergency response teams for their swift, coordinated efforts at the scene.”

Beaver Dam personnel worked with personnel from the Cambria Fire Department, Portage Fire Department, Grand River Department, Lifestar EMS, UW Med Flight, Madison HURT, and many other mutual aid agencies that were on scene.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News