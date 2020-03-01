UPDATED: Worker injured in fall at Didion Milling in Cambria

CAMBRIA - A worker was seriously injured Saturday at 9:35 a.m. after falling 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform below at Didion Milling, 501 Williams St., Cambria.

A press release from Didion Milling reported that the worker was a contractor performing routine cleaning.

According to a Facebook post by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Cambria Fire Department requested assistance from the Beaver Dam Technical Rescue team after the worker fell and was trapped in the corn dryer. Beaver Dam responded with six personnel and two pieces of specialized apparatus, arriving at 10:12 a.m. The Madison Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue team also responded.

Beaver Dam rescue put the worker, who was conscious, into a harness and using a rope system lowered the patient 20 to 30 feet to an exterior catwalk. Paramedics from Madison Fire Department transferred the worker to a sky lift and then to the ground. The patient was loaded into an ambulance at 11:03 a.m. and then taken to UW MedFlight helicopter which had landed at Cambria High School before being flown to UW Hospital in Madison.