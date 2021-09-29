Upgrades underway for Portage steeple

The St. Mary’s Church steeple can be seen from miles away and has a new look, encased by scaffolding, as it goes through major improvements.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, 309 W. Cook St., officially broke ground in June for the $8 million renovation project. It is scheduled to be completed by June 2022 and is the biggest change to the church in 135 years.
“The steeple will still be familiar to people,” Sam Clemons said. “It will be a face lift for this iconic piece of Portage.”
Clemons is the media coordinator and Director of Liturgical Music for St. Mary’s and grew up in Portage.
“There will be major improvements to the steeple due to being battered by 50 years of Wisconsin weather,” Clemons said. He pointed out inside the church that the scaffolding goes all the way up the church steeple and runs through the sanctuary of the church and into the basement.
“Obviously the roof of the church cannot support the scaffolding, so this goes all the way into the basement,” Clemons said.
The church steeple is 127 feet high, although it currently is not that tall.
“The exterior of the steeple at the very top has been taken off and the bell is currently exposed,” Clemons said. The scaffolding is lined with screens to protect the bell and the rest of the steeple.
“This is one of the oldest structures in Portage, built before Portage was founded,” Clemons said. “It is one of the tallest structures in the city and people recognize that.”
Most of the improvements with the church steeple will be to protect it from weather and to bring it up to code.
“Back then, 130 years ago, there were no fire codes,” Clemons said. “This renovation will allow the church to be brought up to those modern standards to keep the building and the congregation safe.”
Inside the church the original wood flooring from 1856 is exposed.
“This wood would have been locally sourced back then,” Clemons said. The church was built in 1856 and was expanded in 1886, but there have been a number of interior changes to the church over the years.
The church is gutted. There are no pews or alter so St. Mary’s congregation is meeting at 2652 Murphy Road in Portage on Sundays until the project is completed.
The former raised alter has been removed and Clemons explains the inside of the church is rotating 270 degrees.
“You can see these markers on the ground that are used to show where the new alter will be,” Clemons said.
He added there is a scarcity of space with the existing floor plan of the cathedral style church.
“We don’t have a large gathering space in the sanctuary and that is why the church is expanding,” Clemons said. “The church is adding 30% more space with these additions.”
The $8.1 million include a new gathering space, a downstairs kitchen and multi-use fellowship hall. The roof is being repaired with the steeple and a new fire sprinkler system will be installed and the HVAC system is being replaced.
“We’re actually slightly ahead of schedule,” Clemons said. “It all depends on construction materials being available and so far we haven’t had any issues. Except for doors, there is a 32-week waiting period for the doors. Those were ordered last week so they arrive by June 1.”
St. Mary’s will also become more ADA compliant.
“People are happy that there will be new bathrooms and that they will have ramp access and will be ADA compliant,” Clemons said. “All these things will keep the church a prominent space in the Portage community for future generations to enjoy.”