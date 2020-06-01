Upham Woods in Wisconsin Dells announces new welcome center, expanding educational capabilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center in the Dells announced groundbreaking on a new welcome center building, which is designed to better accommodate both business and visitors in a centralized space.

According to Upham director Justin Hougham, the new 8,000 square foot, $3 million welcome center is designed to work in the existing program framework currently in place at Upham, as well as planning for future changes. As much of the woods’ functionality is as an educational program for local children and families, the expansion will allow for interaction with visitors in a more open dedicated space.

The new building will look out directly over the Wisconsin River, and is capable of accommodating several buses’ worth of schoolchildren at once. According to a news release, the new facility will provide administrative space that will replace the offices used in the current lodge building.

Hougham said the project has been in progress for more than three years, as both the Upham Woods administrative staff and their partners at UW Extension want to keep all future plans for the property in mind. Upham said that's part of the reason he and his team have taken their time with the process is to incorporate plans for future potential in mind.