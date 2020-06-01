Upham Woods in Wisconsin Dells announces new welcome center, expanding educational capabilities

The Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center in the Dells announced groundbreaking on a new welcome center building, which is designed to better accommodate both business and visitors in a centralized space.
According to Upham director Justin Hougham, the new 8,000 square foot, $3 million welcome center is designed to work in the existing program framework currently in place at Upham, as well as planning for future changes. As much of the woods’ functionality is as an educational program for local children and families, the expansion will allow for interaction with visitors in a more open dedicated space.
The new building will look out directly over the Wisconsin River, and is capable of accommodating several buses’ worth of schoolchildren at once. According to a news release, the new facility will provide administrative space that will replace the offices used in the current lodge building.
Hougham said the project has been in progress for more than three years, as both the Upham Woods administrative staff and their partners at UW Extension want to keep all future plans for the property in mind. Upham said that's part of the reason he and his team have taken their time with the process is to incorporate plans for future potential in mind.
“It’s designed to work into the landscape and existing program format,” Hougham said. “As well as anticipate future program uses. So that process is a multi-year exploration and we developed larger plans for the whole facility along the way.”
The project officially broke ground in May, and office Operations Manager Jennifer Loveland said that Upham had originally planned on hosting a ceremony for the groundbreaking. However, restrictions from COVID-19 curtailed the planned celebration.
“The groundbreaking has already happened, we are unable to hold a ceremony because of the COVID-19 situation,” Loveland said. “We are unable to have anyone on-site, at all… we would invite representatives from UW-Madison, some of our staff, perhaps some alumni, members of the Upham family, have something a little more formal.”
Both Hougham and Loveland said that the new welcome center is only the first step in a longer plan of improvements for Upham, including potential plans for on-site residential buildings and renovations for existing facilities.
According to Loveland, the Upham team anticipates construction on the welcome center to be done by December 2020, and open for guests in 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.