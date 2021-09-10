US Senate candidate Nelson visits Juneau County as part of 72 county tour

As Wisconsin waits to see if Republican Senator Ron Johnson will seek reelection, one challenger is making the rounds to all 72 counties in the state in his bid to win the seat Johnson currently occupies.

U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson, Democrat and Outagamie County executive, stopped in Mauston Sept. 8 during the 12th day of his “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour.”

“I come from the Fox Valley, a tough place for Democrats to win, but I’ve won six times,” Nelson said in a video explaining the launch of the tour. “So look for us, coming soon to a restaurant, to a gas station, a community center near you.”

Juneau County is the 64th of the 72 counties that Nelson is visiting, with visits to Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock Counties also on the schedule for Sept. 8.

Nelson was the first candidate to enter the race and has served as Outagamie County executive for 10 years. Prior to his time as executive he served in the state Assembly for six years, and he ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2010 and Congress in 2016.

While Juneau County has a recent track record of voting for Republicans, Nelson said he thinks he is the candidate who can serve both the red and blue portions of Juneau County.