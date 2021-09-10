 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US Senate candidate Nelson visits Juneau County as part of 72 county tour
0 Comments
alert top story

US Senate candidate Nelson visits Juneau County as part of 72 county tour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Nelson

Democrat and US Senate candidate Tom Nelson poses in Mauston's Riverside Park during a visit to Juneau County Sept. 8.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times

As Wisconsin waits to see if Republican Senator Ron Johnson will seek reelection, one challenger is making the rounds to all 72 counties in the state in his bid to win the seat Johnson currently occupies.

U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson, Democrat and Outagamie County executive, stopped in Mauston Sept. 8 during the 12th day of his “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour.”

“I come from the Fox Valley, a tough place for Democrats to win, but I’ve won six times,” Nelson said in a video explaining the launch of the tour. “So look for us, coming soon to a restaurant, to a gas station, a community center near you.”

Juneau County is the 64th of the 72 counties that Nelson is visiting, with visits to Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock Counties also on the schedule for Sept. 8.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nelson was the first candidate to enter the race and has served as Outagamie County executive for 10 years. Prior to his time as executive he served in the state Assembly for six years, and he ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2010 and Congress in 2016.

While Juneau County has a recent track record of voting for Republicans, Nelson said he thinks he is the candidate who can serve both the red and blue portions of Juneau County.

“If you run for statewide office, you need to go to all 72 counties,” Nelson said. “A lot of times a candidate will only go to a blue county if they’re a Democrat or only go to a red county if they’re a Republican, and I don’t think those candidates are serious candidates… because if you’re elected you are going to have to work with Democrats and Republicans.”

Nelson said his track record winning elections in GOP areas and his success as county executive and Assemblyman show that he can work with Republicans to prioritize Wisconsin issues, including those facing more rural counties like Juneau.

“This is a people’s campaign, this is a grassroots campaign that are focused on issues that really matter to family farmers, to working families, to small businesses,” Nelson said.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists explain why the moon disappeared in the year 1110

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beasley, Nolan David
Obituaries

Beasley, Nolan David

DEKALB, Ill.—Sweet and gentle, courageous and strong are words to describe how Nolan David Beasley lived and how he shall be remembered foreve…

Drost, Steven A.
Obituaries

Drost, Steven A.

PORTAGE – Steven A. Drost, age 62, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News