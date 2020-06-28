UW doctor: Wear a mask: Pothof wants to get message out

“Jeff’s first press conference about COVID back in February,” said Emily Kumlien, UW Health Media Relations Strategist. “He said people need to wash their hands for 20 minutes (instead of 20 seconds). He immediately corrected himself but we tease him about it. I joke with him, ‘Look how far you have come.’ He really is a media superstar. He is down to earth and very personable with reporters. He is honest and answers the questions in a way people can understand. The media appreciates his candor and transparency. It’s like talking to your next door neighbor. COVID-19 is ever changing and we try to keep the public informed to the best of our ability.”

He has been equally candid about the need to wear face masks.

“Initially our thoughts were that if you’re healthy you don’t gain a lot of benefit by wearing mask,” he said. “In fact there is a lot of detriment because you’re touching your face, and hands were thought to be the most likely means of transmission. That has changed because now we know that most people are spreading COVID 19 before they feel sick. Now we can’t say if you feel fine you don’t need to wear a mask because people feel fine may actually be spreading the virus.”