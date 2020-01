Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

UW-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding and the university recognizes these students with pride.

Students from the Columbus area who were named to the Dean's List are Bailey Wilson, studying in the Education and Human Sciences program and from Fall River, Hannah Neuman and Chloe Slotten, both studying in the Arts and Sciences program.