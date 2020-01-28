UW-La Crosse names local students to Dean's List

The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at UW-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending December 2019.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students from Columbus include: Taryn Lang, Biology Major, Logan Manthey,- CBA, Benjamin O'Connell, Political Science, Jessie Olson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education, Skyler Olson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education, Katherine Taylor, Microbiology, Biomedical Concentration and Connor Westlake, Biology.

From Fall River, students making the Dean's List include, Sydney Ales, Biochemistry with American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular

Biology (ASBMB) Certification and Sidney Smith, Biology.