Authorities say UW Med Flight was called in Tuesday after a man driving an ATV swerved in front of a pickup truck and was hit near Reedsburg.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, first responders received a call at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday about a traffic accident involving an ATV and a pickup truck on County Highway K in Reedsburg township.
After an initial investigation, authorities said both vehicles were traveling west on Highway K when the ATV pulled off the shoulder of the road into the lane of traffic, just in front of the pickup truck.
A man driving the ATV was transported by EMS to Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was later taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight.
The pickup truck's driver was not injured.
The Reedsburg Fire Department and Reedsburg Ambulance assisted the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on scene Tuesday.
The accident remains under investigation, and names of the people involved were not immediately released.
