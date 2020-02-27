UW-Oshkosh names Columbus-Fall River students to honors list
UW-Oshkosh names Columbus-Fall River students to honors list

UW-Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the University Dean's List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).

To qualify for the honor roll on UW-Oshkosh campuses, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean's List.

From Columbus, honorees include Anna Lang, Honor Roll, Savannah Olson, Dean's List, Aleigha Phillips, Dean's List, Corrine Seibt, Honor Roll, Jaime Sydow, Honor Roll and Amanda Zander, Dean's List.

From Fall River, students include Lexi Colotti, Dean's List, Cortney Mullen, Dean's List, Roman Mullen, Honor Roll, Samuel Robbins, Dean's List, Danielle Sawyer, Dean's List, Haley Schultz, Honor Roll, and Hunter Tank, Dean's List.

