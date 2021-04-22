UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County campus announces new hospitality and tourism associates’ degree

While COVID-19 threw hospitality and many other industries a curveball in 2020, Dr. Erik Brey, professor in the School of Hospitality Leadership at University of Wisconsin-Stout, is confident the industry will return stronger than ever when the pandemic is in the past.

“When we come out of this we are going to come out of this stronger and people are going to travel,” Brey said. “Business will return, if it is different or if it is not we are going to need the right people in the best places.”

To make sure the right people are attracted and retained and serve area employers, UW-Platteville and UW-Stout launched a new associates of science degree in hospitality and tourism management. In proximity to one of the top Midwest tourist destinations, the program will educate and prepare students looking to further their career in the hospitality industry. Officials with UW-Platteville announced details of the new program at a virtual summit Feb. 25 with several industry representatives from Wisconsin Dells area businesses and resorts present.