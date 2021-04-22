UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County campus announces new hospitality and tourism associates’ degree

While COVID-19 threw hospitality and many other industries a curveball in 2020, Dr. Erik Brey, professor in the School of Hospitality Leadership at University of Wisconsin-Stout, is confident the industry will return stronger than ever when the pandemic is in the past.
“When we come out of this we are going to come out of this stronger and people are going to travel,” Brey said. “Business will return, if it is different or if it is not we are going to need the right people in the best places.”
To make sure the right people are attracted and retained and serve area employers, UW-Platteville and UW-Stout launched a new associates of science degree in hospitality and tourism management. In proximity to one of the top Midwest tourist destinations, the program will educate and prepare students looking to further their career in the hospitality industry. Officials with UW-Platteville announced details of the new program at a virtual summit Feb. 25 with several industry representatives from Wisconsin Dells area businesses and resorts present.
The program will be offered to students at the UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County campus starting in fall 2021. The program is a collaborative effort between UW-Platteville, UW-Stout and UW-Platteville Richland. Internship experience with an industry employer will also be required for students as a part of the program.
The program will combine courses at UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County in accounting, economics, and required general education, with enrollment in online courses in hospitality-focused operations, employee relations and business practices from UW-Stout, according to a news release from the Baraboo/Sauk County campus. Students can then transfer to UW-Stout's bachelor’s degree program in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management.
At the summit, Dr. Wayne Weber, dean of the UW-Platteville College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture, said the objectives of the program will help students develop skill sets that will add value to the hospitality industry. He said it will also help students transition to other four-year degree programs not only in hospitality science and tourism management at UW-Stout, but to other related areas such as business and management.
Weber believes the campus is strategically positioned to offer the program with Wisconsin Dells in close proximity to all three campuses. The Dells area welcomes over 4 million visitors annually and has several attractions, resorts, restaurants and other businesses. The region contributes $1 billion to the state’s tourism economy, according to Weber. In 2019, tourism spending reached $13.7 billion statewide, according to the state’s department of tourism website.
Vice President of Chula Vista Resorts Krissy Kaminski-Sigmud said the hospitality industry has many fields from sales to engineering to food and beverage. Because of the diversity, during the summit’s discussion she encouraged employers to guide employees to explore others areas to determine what career paths are best for them. Kaminski-Sigmud said UW-Platteville’s new program will also provide an opportunity to attract more people to work in Wisconsin Dells and gain experience to either take with them somewhere else or stick around locally.
Like Brey, Kaminski-Sigmud is also confident people will want to pack their bags and travel in the future as more people receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I think a lot of destination communities like Wisconsin Dells that has tourism as a large part of their overall economic impact, they are going to see similar trends,” she said.
