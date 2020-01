The following local students have been named to the UW-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester.

From Columbus, Brooke Eder and from Fall River, Cerysa Leisses.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

