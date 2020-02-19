UW-Whitewater announces Columbus area graduates

Several local students earned degrees from UW-Whitewater at winter commencement Dec. 21.

Graduates from Columbus include Kane Browskowski, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in social studies; Hana Coughlin, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Christopher Crombie, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.

Graduates from Marshall were Gregory Hatzinger, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Kenna Renz, Bachelor of Science in biology and Tiffany Timpel, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education.

From Fall River, Josh Salzman graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

More than 757 graduates crossed the stage at Kachel Fieldhouse.