Vaccine availability staggers amid high demand

High demand poses significant challenges for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Dodge County and beyond. That was made evident by recent notices from health care facilities and vaccination outlets.
According to numerous sources vaccine supply far outpaces demand. That demand recently caused Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to pause active scheduling as high demand filled the clinic schedule through April.
“We are excited by the tremendous response of the community looking to secure vaccine,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Chief Administrative Officer. “In one day, we had over 1,000 calls. We want everyone who wants the vaccine to receive it, but we must manage to the supply and the specific guidance on phasing as outlined by the state of Wisconsin. We ask for patience from the community as we work to meet the growing need and look forward to continuing to be the place you get your care in Dodge County.”
Those who already have appointments at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will receive their scheduled shots – dependent on vaccine availability. Those who have not scheduled an appointment can be placed on a waiting list. Marshfield Clinic patients may join that list by visiting marshfieldclinic.org and completing the necessary form. Those who do not have access to the Internet may call 1-855-908-5029 and leave a message to receive a call back.
For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccine, who qualifies and scheduling status, visit bdch.com/covid-vaccine.
SSM Health/Agnesian HealthCare is vaccinating individuals on a prioritized basis.
“Because there are hundreds of thousands of eligible Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older, we have begun with patients ages 75 and older as they are at a higher risk for serious complications and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” a clinic release states. “As we proceed, we will add scheduling for our patients ages 65 and older, being mindful of those with underlying conditions.”
Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can complete a vaccine interest form at agnesian.com/covid19 where they can sign up to be notified when vaccination appointments will be available for them. This form will help clinic personnel to notify patients how to schedule an appointment once they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Agnesian/SSM Health patients who are currently eligible to be vaccinated will receive a special scheduling invitation via MyChart. Patients who do not have access to MyChart can also call for information and scheduling at (920) 926-8400. Vaccination clinics are being offered in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun.
According to the Dodge County Public Health web page, individuals who meet 1a qualifications include healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Those qualifying for 1b classification include police and fire personnel, corrections personnel and residents 65 years and older. On Tuesday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services broadened Group 1b to include teachers and child care workers as a priority.
According to a story printed in Wednesday’s Daily Citizen, new groups cleared for shots on March 1 will add about 600,000 people to the 700,000 older adults approved this week and roughly 500,000 people in Group 1a.
Group 1c includes individuals with underlying health conditions. Groups 2 and 3 include the remainder of Phase 1, critical populations and the general population. There are no accurate projections for when those inoculations might take place.
“If our allocation increases then we’ll be able to move up that date (from March 1),” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department. “If it decreases we may have to postpone it.”
According to Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, vaccinations for eligible groups may be administered through Department of Health and Human Services Office.
“Dodge County Public Health will follow-up with Phase 1A individuals who submit their information and will notify them when COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available,” said Sauer. “Those in Phase 1b who are not matched with a vaccinator may submit an interest form online. Dodge County Public Health will follow-up with individuals who submit their information and notify them when COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available for those who meet Phase 1b eligibility. Vaccine is limited at this time.”
For information on the Dodge County Public Health options visit www.co.dodge.wi.gov.
Currently Wisconsin is receiving about 70,000 vaccine doses from the federal government weekly.
“I know everyone is eager to get protected from COVID-19. With the current allocation from the federal government, it will take considerable time until we have enough vaccine for everyone,” said Department of Health Services Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Until then, we have tools available right now to help slow the spread. By continuing to stay home, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and quarantining if you are feeling ill—you are helping to protect yourself and your neighbors. And these practices are critical to our vaccination program.
“As the federal government allocates more vaccine to Wisconsin, populations eligible for COVID-19 vaccination will continue to expand. Department of Health Services is working to get COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsinites as equitably, quickly, and safely as possible.”
According to the DHS Wisconsin has more than 1,200 COVID-19 eligible vaccinators across the state. Pharmacies including Walgreens and Walmart in Beaver Dam currently have no COVID 19 vaccine, although that will likely change as vaccine production and distribution expands. A pharmacy worker at Walgreens estimated it will take a month – a message echoed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“Much like the flu vaccine, there will be options for where citizens get their COVID-19 vaccine,” DHS indicated. “People will be vaccinated at many places including health care providers, pharmacies, local health departments, places of employment, and mass vaccination clinics. Local health departments are coordinating many of the local options.”