Vaccine availability staggers amid high demand

Currently Wisconsin is receiving about 70,000 vaccine doses from the federal government weekly.

“I know everyone is eager to get protected from COVID-19. With the current allocation from the federal government, it will take considerable time until we have enough vaccine for everyone,” said Department of Health Services Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Until then, we have tools available right now to help slow the spread. By continuing to stay home, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and quarantining if you are feeling ill—you are helping to protect yourself and your neighbors. And these practices are critical to our vaccination program.

“As the federal government allocates more vaccine to Wisconsin, populations eligible for COVID-19 vaccination will continue to expand. Department of Health Services is working to get COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsinites as equitably, quickly, and safely as possible.”

According to the DHS Wisconsin has more than 1,200 COVID-19 eligible vaccinators across the state. Pharmacies including Walgreens and Walmart in Beaver Dam currently have no COVID 19 vaccine, although that will likely change as vaccine production and distribution expands. A pharmacy worker at Walgreens estimated it will take a month – a message echoed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.