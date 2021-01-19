Vaccine distribution being expanded in Beaver Dam area

“We will look at that list very carefully, and we will look at the analysis by the group," Willems Van Dijk said, "and we will make a determination about whether we accept their recommendations in full or whether we feel there’s any need to adapt them in any way."

Some groups not on the committee's phase 1b list — such as grocery store and public transit workers — have questioned why they haven't been given priority. They would come under the following phase, known as 1c, according to the committee.

The general public age 16 and older would be in phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer.

While the state committee recommended people 70 and older should be in phase 1b, the federal government last week suggested 65 and older, along with other adults with high-risk medical conditions.

Willems Van Dijk said the health department went with 65 and older to align with the federal recommendation, target the group with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths and allow hospitals finishing up phase 1a with excess vaccine to continue immunizing people.

According to the state Department of Health Services, 248,185 vaccine doses have been administered across the state and 473,300 doses have been ordered. 100,100 doses are in transit.