Vaccine distribution being expanded in Beaver Dam area

Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam announced the hospital is accepting appointments for people who live in its service area for the coronavirus vaccine.
Individuals who meet the state requirements for Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution qualify for the rollout. Individuals who are part of Phase 1A include health care personnel and emergency responders who provide direct patient care or perform services that put them in contact with people who could transmit the virus. It includes health care providers, chiropractors, dental care providers, police, firefighters, emergency medical responders, hospice workers, social workers and many more.
Those who qualify may visit the Marshfield website to provide survey information before calling 1-855-908-5029 to schedule an appointment. The hospital asks for patience given an expected high number of people requesting appointments. People should not call if they do not currently qualify under Phase 1A.
"The COVID-19 vaccine represents hope, and we are happy to play a role in helping our community find some rays of light during a difficult time," Angelia Foster, hospital chief administrative officer, said in a statement. "I’m incredibly proud of how efficiently and effectively our staff have worked to ensure our critical community partners have access to the vaccine as safely and as soon as possible."
Dan Baulch, communications specialist for Marshfield Beaver Dam, said separate information about the process for people ages 65 and older scheduling appointments for the vaccine with the Beaver Dam hospital will be made available soon.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent said the district will be partnering with Marshfield to provide the vaccine to school staff.
They have a plan in place and a formalized partner to provide any and all staff that are interested in getting vaccinated as soon as they become available, he said. It's hard to commit for certain to a particular date, but we are hoping the vaccinations start as soon as next week.
65 and older up next
People 65 and older in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday, as a portion of the general public gets its first chance for protection against the pandemic that has claimed more than 5,500 lives in the state and some 400,000 nationwide.
But with 700,000 older adults in Wisconsin and only about 70,000 first doses of the vaccine arriving weekly, seniors seeking shots at their medical clinics, local pharmacies and local health departments may initially face busy phone lines, lengthy waits and uncertain information on websites.
Still, those are the places they should turn to, along with community clinics that might be set up by next month with centralized registration, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state health department.
“It will take some time to reach everyone in this age group who wants to be vaccinated," Willems Van Dijk said, adding most should be able to be immunized within two months. “We’re going to live through a little bit of trial and error about people finding where to go.”
Older adults will join frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and police officers and firefighters as eligible priority groups in the state.
Still to come
Other groups in the next phase of COVID-19 immunization, known as phase 1b, would be teachers, child care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers, according to a plan by a state committee released last week.
The committee, which received more than 5,000 public comments on the plan, is scheduled to meet again Wednesday. It is expected to send a final version to the larger State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which meets Thursday. The plan will then go to the health department.
“We will look at that list very carefully, and we will look at the analysis by the group," Willems Van Dijk said, "and we will make a determination about whether we accept their recommendations in full or whether we feel there’s any need to adapt them in any way."
Some groups not on the committee's phase 1b list — such as grocery store and public transit workers — have questioned why they haven't been given priority. They would come under the following phase, known as 1c, according to the committee.
The general public age 16 and older would be in phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer.
While the state committee recommended people 70 and older should be in phase 1b, the federal government last week suggested 65 and older, along with other adults with high-risk medical conditions.
Willems Van Dijk said the health department went with 65 and older to align with the federal recommendation, target the group with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths and allow hospitals finishing up phase 1a with excess vaccine to continue immunizing people.
According to the state Department of Health Services, 248,185 vaccine doses have been administered across the state and 473,300 doses have been ordered. 100,100 doses are in transit.
Public health officials continue to urge people to take precautions during the pandemic like social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks.
As of Jan. 18, 10,927 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County, including 2,293 within the prison system. 146 people have died, according to Dodge County Public Health.
David Wahlberg of the Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.