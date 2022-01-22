Vaccine hesitant Beaver Dam man changes outlook after barely surviving COVID

A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.

Mike Thieme believes he caught the virus around the time of his mother’s death. Anyra Thieme, 95, died Dec. 5. With the comings and goings of his mother’s death and funeral, exposure was high.

“We were all in close quarters for many, many hours,” Thieme said. “There were four people there who weren’t vaccinated and they got COVID. None of the others did.”

“I know there are arguments where people say, ‘Oh, people with vaccines get COVID too.’ All I’m saying is what happened to me. Anyone who wants to know more should ask their health care provider, and trust that they are telling the truth,” Thieme said.

Thieme had been urged by family to get vaccinated and his refusal led to difficult relationships, according to his sister Paula Starr.

“This fight went on within our family for a good year and a half. When our mom passed on Dec. 5 my brother got sick and was tested as positive. He was hospitalized and was in awful condition. I truly feared that we would lose him. It was only through the grace of God that he pulled through,” Starr said in an email.