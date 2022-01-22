Vaccine hesitant Beaver Dam man changes outlook after barely surviving COVID

A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
Mike Thieme believes he caught the virus around the time of his mother’s death. Anyra Thieme, 95, died Dec. 5. With the comings and goings of his mother’s death and funeral, exposure was high.
“We were all in close quarters for many, many hours,” Thieme said. “There were four people there who weren’t vaccinated and they got COVID. None of the others did.”
“I know there are arguments where people say, ‘Oh, people with vaccines get COVID too.’ All I’m saying is what happened to me. Anyone who wants to know more should ask their health care provider, and trust that they are telling the truth,” Thieme said.
Thieme had been urged by family to get vaccinated and his refusal led to difficult relationships, according to his sister Paula Starr.
“This fight went on within our family for a good year and a half. When our mom passed on Dec. 5 my brother got sick and was tested as positive. He was hospitalized and was in awful condition. I truly feared that we would lose him. It was only through the grace of God that he pulled through,” Starr said in an email.
“My brother’s son in law is Dr. Zachary Baeseman. He is a graduate of UW Madison as a family physician with an additional degree in public health. Dr. Baeseman lives on the front lines of COVID at ThedaCare and tried desperately to get his wife’s father protected,” Starr wrote. “There has been a year, if not more, of separation between them based on it.
But Thieme was not convinced.
“I knew it was out there, but I just don’t get flu,” he said. “I rarely get colds. I’m not allergic to anything. I’m around people all the time at work. I never thought I’d get it.”
“I thought maybe I’d get it, but it wouldn’t beat the heck out of me like it did,” Thieme said. “I was good about mask wearing. I just wasn’t going to get the shot.”
Thieme said he now understands the point his family was trying to make.
“I spent 11 days in my bedroom with a fever that wouldn’t quit, lying with a wet towel on me with a hole cut in it over my nose so I could breathe,” Mike said. “I’d shower two to three times a day because I was sweating like crazy and struggling to cool down.”
An oxygen meter showed dangerous lows and his temperature stood at 104 when wife Linda said, “You’re going to the hospital.”
“I had no fight left so I said, ‘Okay.’”
At the hospital Linda was advised to hug Mike, because it might be the last time. Thieme had contracted pneumonia associated with the COVID Delta strain. That pneumonia is known as multifocal ground-glass opacity.
“It feels just like it sounds. It hurts,” said Mike. “If fire would have blown out of my mouth it wouldn’t have surprised me.”
He was hospitalized at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, in a nearly comatose state, from Dec. 22 to 28. He still faces a lengthy recovery.
“The stairs looked like Mount Everest, because I just couldn’t get any wind,” said Mike. “It took my whole December away. Half of January. Christmas, New Year’s. And not only me, it took it time away from my wife and family. All of that. None of that got to happen because of this.”
Daughter Rebecca Baeseman shared on Facebook Christmas Day, “A month ago my dad was climbing tree stands and hunting fields for deer. Today he can hardly string together a few words without being utterly breathless. He’s 57. He can fix anything and is a self-taught musician. He chose not to get the COVID or flu vaccine. He sees the light now. I urge everyone to have the awkward conversation with their hesitant family and friends. If COVID hasn’t gotten to them yet, it is coming for them.”
Linda points out that, even though she is vaccinated, she still wears a mask and follows safety protocols.
“I just don’t understand why people are so stubborn about wearing masks and getting shots,” she said. “If people won’t do it for themselves, then they should do it for others. We certainly know the vaccines work. Why not take advantage of them?”
Thieme still stops short of urging people to get vaccinated, instead saying they should rely on the advice of medical experts.
“I’m not a scientist. I’m a sprinkler fitter. I know fire protection. That’s what I do,” Thieme said. “Still, if you listen to your doctors about other illness, why not listen to them about COVID?”