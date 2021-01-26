 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine messaging fails to reach some older residents in Sauk, Columbia counties
comments
topical alert featured

Vaccine messaging fails to reach some older residents in Sauk, Columbia counties

{{featured_button_text}}
012321-bara-news-vaccine2 (copy)

Registered nurse Debbie Hillgamyer jabs the arm of laboratory technician Sarah Jagger, who received a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 21 at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE

Various federal, state and local sources have been issuing a flurry of information on the COVID-19 vaccine in recent days, many of them pointing to websites for appointments and waiting lists, but that has left some local residents in the dark.

Arlene Kanno, who lives near Wisconsin Dells in Columbia County, said her 82-year-old friend and her friend’s 90-year-old husband want to be vaccinated, but don’t know where to turn or who to contact. They have a computer and can check email, but can’t navigate the internet well, Kanno said.

“They’re not communicating with older people, the people who really need to have that vaccine, you know,” she said of hospital systems and officials who are working on vaccine distribution.

“My friend’s sister-in-law is approximately 90 and she doesn’t get online at all, so the only way to get a hold of her is snail mail or telephone, and therefore she doesn’t find out about it at all,” she added. “That is a major problem.”

A few other residents in Sauk and Columbia counties have called the News Republic and Daily Register about similar issues.

Many health care systems, including SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and Reedsburg Area Medical Center, are asking patients not to call their providers so phone lines can remain open for people with more immediate health concerns. Some are contacting patients themselves as availability allows, and others have started waiting lists online, such as SSM and Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage is making appointments by phone with anyone eligible, even those who aren't current patients, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. Call 608-745-6490 to schedule one, likely for the current or following week if there is vaccine available.

She noted that phone lines may be busy due to high demand for the vaccine, requiring people to wait or call back. The hospital has already scheduled about 1,500 vaccine appointments this week and next. Appointment availability depends on how many doses the hospital will get, which it finds out the week before each shipment arrives, according to Gilman.

SSM Health patients who lack internet access should call 608-250-1222 for questions or to make an appointment, according to Heather Sloan, spokeswoman for the Baraboo hospital.

How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Columbia County
How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Sauk County

Despite the do-not-call requests, Sauk County COVID-19 Incident Commander Jeff Jelinek said people without internet access can call their regular medical provider or pharmacy about getting the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“If they don’t have the internet, what’s your option? You don’t have another option,” he said.

011821-bara-news-covid-02 (copy)

Jody Bruni, right, a registered nurse for Sauk County Public Health, gives the health department's first COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 7 to Incident Commander and Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek at the health department.

If they don’t have a regular provider either, he recommends they call the county health department at 608-355-3290. Jelinek noted the list of vaccination sites, which now includes several area pharmacies, is growing every day as the state approves applications.

“Ultimately, if they have a question, they can just call the health department and we can gladly work them through the process,” Jelinek said.

Columbia County Health and Human Services also added new vaccination sites Tuesday to its list available online. In addition to the Portage hospital, they include Forward Pharmacy in Columbus and Hometown Pharmacy locations in Portage, Pardeeville, Poynette, Randolph and Rio.

Columbia County’s interim health officer, Ellen Ellingsworth, did not respond to a phone call Tuesday.

Kanno and her husband, who are both in the 65 and older population that recently became eligible for vaccination, managed to make appointments through their health care provider, SSM Health, to receive their first doses Wednesday, “which we are delighted about,” she said. She noted she had to contact SSM via MyChart and will have to travel to Madison for the appointment.

“We have to go on Wednesday evening, which is sort of weird, but I’m not asking any questions -- I’m just going to go and do it,” Kanno said.

Columbia County vaccine locations are:

Sauk County vaccine locations are:

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Madison area cleans up from big snowstorm Monday and Tuesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News