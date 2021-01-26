Vaccine messaging fails to reach some older residents in Sauk, Columbia counties

Various federal, state and local sources have been issuing a flurry of information on the COVID-19 vaccine in recent days, many of them pointing to websites for appointments and waiting lists, but that has left some local residents in the dark.
Arlene Kanno, who lives near Wisconsin Dells in Columbia County, said her 82-year-old friend and her friend’s 90-year-old husband want to be vaccinated, but don’t know where to turn or who to contact. They have a computer and can check email, but can’t navigate the internet well, Kanno said.
“They’re not communicating with older people, the people who really need to have that vaccine, you know,” she said of hospital systems and officials who are working on vaccine distribution.
“My friend’s sister-in-law is approximately 90 and she doesn’t get online at all, so the only way to get a hold of her is snail mail or telephone, and therefore she doesn’t find out about it at all,” she added. “That is a major problem.”
A few other residents in Sauk and Columbia counties have called the News Republic and Daily Register about similar issues.
Many health care systems, including SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and Reedsburg Area Medical Center, are asking patients not to call their providers so phone lines can remain open for people with more immediate health concerns. Some are contacting patients themselves as availability allows, and others have started waiting lists online, such as SSM and Sauk Prairie Healthcare.
Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage is making appointments by phone with anyone eligible, even those who aren't current patients, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. Call 608-745-6490 to schedule one, likely for the current or following week if there is vaccine available.
She noted that phone lines may be busy due to high demand for the vaccine, requiring people to wait or call back. The hospital has already scheduled about 1,500 vaccine appointments this week and next. Appointment availability depends on how many doses the hospital will get, which it finds out the week before each shipment arrives, according to Gilman.
SSM Health patients who lack internet access should call 608-250-1222 for questions or to make an appointment, according to Heather Sloan, spokeswoman for the Baraboo hospital.
Despite the do-not-call requests, Sauk County COVID-19 Incident Commander Jeff Jelinek said people without internet access can call their regular medical provider or pharmacy about getting the vaccine.
“If they don’t have the internet, what’s your option? You don’t have another option,” he said.
If they don’t have a regular provider either, he recommends they call the county health department at 608-355-3290. Jelinek noted the list of vaccination sites, which now includes several area pharmacies, is growing every day as the state approves applications.
“Ultimately, if they have a question, they can just call the health department and we can gladly work them through the process,” Jelinek said.
Columbia County Health and Human Services also added new vaccination sites Tuesday to its list available online. In addition to the Portage hospital, they include Forward Pharmacy in Columbus and Hometown Pharmacy locations in Portage, Pardeeville, Poynette, Randolph and Rio.
Columbia County’s interim health officer, Ellen Ellingsworth, did not respond to a phone call Tuesday.
Kanno and her husband, who are both in the 65 and older population that recently became eligible for vaccination, managed to make appointments through their health care provider, SSM Health, to receive their first doses Wednesday, “which we are delighted about,” she said. She noted she had to contact SSM via MyChart and will have to travel to Madison for the appointment.
“We have to go on Wednesday evening, which is sort of weird, but I’m not asking any questions -- I’m just going to go and do it,” Kanno said.
Columbia County vaccine locations are:
- Aspirus Divine Savior, Portage, at 608-745-6490
- Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Columbus, at 920-623-6432; sign up for the waiting list at prairieridge.health/en/covid-19-vaccine
- Hometown Pharmacy of Lodi at 608-592-0662; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210195918619160
- Hometown Pharmacy of Pardeeville at 608-429-2325; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210195636191152
- Hometown Pharmacy of Portage at 608-742-3545; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210184830273147
- Hometown Pharmacy of Poynette at 608-635-9456; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210206631414138
- Hometown Pharmacy of Randolph at 608-326-5242; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210195731871153
- Hometown Pharmacy of Rio at 920-992-3369; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210206117309140
- Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, Portage, at 608-742-3545
- Forward Pharmacy Columbus, Columbus, at 920-623-2701; apply for vaccination at forwardpharmacywi.com/covid
- Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam at 920-887-7181
- SSM Health Insurance Holders are encouraged to contact their clinic.
Sauk County vaccine locations are:
- Corner Drug at 522 Oak St. in Baraboo, which requires appointments. Call 608-356-8701 or fill out the form online at hometownpharmacyrx.com/covid-19-vaccine for an appointment.
- Corner Drug-Dean Clinic location at 1700 Tuttle St., Baraboo. Appointments required. Call 608-356-6966 or fill out the form online at hometownpharmacyrx.com/covid-19-vaccine for an appointment.
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital at 707 14th St., Baraboo. Eligible SSM Health patients with MyChart accounts will receive an invitation for vaccination. Those without MyChart will be contacted by phone or may call 608-250-1222.
- Sauk County Public Health at 505 Broadway St., Baraboo. Phase 1a unaffiliated health care workers and people 65 and older can sign up for the waiting list online or call 608-355-3290.
- Reedsburg Ambulance Service at 230 Railroad St. Appointments required; waiting list available at hipaa.jotform.com/210195449675161.
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center Specialty Group at 1104 21st St., Reedsburg. Patients are being contacted directly in order of age. If you are not a current patient but live in Reedsburg or a surrounding community, call 608-524-8611 to be placed on a call list.
- Ballweg Family Pharmacy at 1200 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac. Appointments required. COVID-19 vaccination request form available at form.jotform.com/210123521458041.
- Eannelli Pharmacy at 405 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Appointments required. Call 608-643-3396 to be added to the waiting list.
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare at WellSpring 80 1st St., Prairie du Sac. Appointments required. Register for the waiting list at SaukPrairieHealthcare.org/COVID19-vaccine.