Vaccine messaging fails to reach some older residents in Sauk, Columbia counties

Various federal, state and local sources have been issuing a flurry of information on the COVID-19 vaccine in recent days, many of them pointing to websites for appointments and waiting lists, but that has left some local residents in the dark.

Arlene Kanno, who lives near Wisconsin Dells in Columbia County, said her 82-year-old friend and her friend’s 90-year-old husband want to be vaccinated, but don’t know where to turn or who to contact. They have a computer and can check email, but can’t navigate the internet well, Kanno said.

“They’re not communicating with older people, the people who really need to have that vaccine, you know,” she said of hospital systems and officials who are working on vaccine distribution.

“My friend’s sister-in-law is approximately 90 and she doesn’t get online at all, so the only way to get a hold of her is snail mail or telephone, and therefore she doesn’t find out about it at all,” she added. “That is a major problem.”

A few other residents in Sauk and Columbia counties have called the News Republic and Daily Register about similar issues.