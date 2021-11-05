Vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds now available in Dodge County

Families in Dodge County are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam began allowing scheduling of pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for its Beaver Dam clinic on Friday.
It is a decision that some parents have been waiting for but leaves others with question still.
Brittany Ehlenbeck said that she hasn’t made a decision yet about her daughter, who is a student in Beaver Dam schools, getting the vaccine.
“Ideally having her vaccinated from COVID would be great, but there is so much unknown," Ehlenbeck said. "I myself am vaccinated, and I do believe in vaccinations. I am having a difficult time deciding because she is so young, 5 going on 6.”
The Beaver Dam Unified School District released information early this week on its COVID dashboard showing that the district of over 3,000 students has 20 active COVID cases with many of those being at the middle and high school level.
The Dodge County Public Health weekly report for last week noted that 45 percent of the residents of Dodge County have completed the vaccine doses. Youth in the age group of 1 to 9 in Dodge County accounted for about 20 of the cases that occurred in the weekly report.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam.
The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in the Beaver Dam clinic on the fourth floor of the medical office building, 705 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 1-855-908-5029.
Beaver Dam is the second hospital in the area to schedule appointments for the children’s dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. SSM Health began allowing children to be scheduled on Wednesday including at the Waupun location who can be reached at 920-926-8400.
To find complete information where the vaccine is available visit vaccines.gov.