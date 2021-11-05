Vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds now available in Dodge County

Families in Dodge County are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam began allowing scheduling of pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for its Beaver Dam clinic on Friday.

It is a decision that some parents have been waiting for but leaves others with question still.

Brittany Ehlenbeck said that she hasn’t made a decision yet about her daughter, who is a student in Beaver Dam schools, getting the vaccine.

“Ideally having her vaccinated from COVID would be great, but there is so much unknown," Ehlenbeck said. "I myself am vaccinated, and I do believe in vaccinations. I am having a difficult time deciding because she is so young, 5 going on 6.”

The Beaver Dam Unified School District released information early this week on its COVID dashboard showing that the district of over 3,000 students has 20 active COVID cases with many of those being at the middle and high school level.