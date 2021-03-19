Vacuum business going strong: Local vendor doing well despite modern trends

Business at A-1 Tri-County Vacuum & Sewing is going strong, and that’s exactly the way it should be according to store manager Kevin Grunewald.
He has has been in the family business for more than 42 years — and counting.
“I was fortunate to have grown up in this business,” said Grunewald. “Maybe as a kid I didn’t feel that way, getting pulled away from some of the other fun things. It was a way of life to work in the family business and I’m happy to be where that has led me.”
The business was started in Watertown in the 1960s. Jerry Boden, Kevin’s step-dad, ran it and Kevin later joined in. Over succeeding years the business moved to DeClark Street in Beaver Dam. In the 1980s A-1 relocated to South Spring Street. The business occupied two other storefronts before opening its doors at 312 S. Spring St. It remains there to this day.
Jerry passed on in 2003 and Grunewald has been in charge ever since.
The shop prides itself in selling and servicing many brands of vacuums, but favors its premiere Riccar machines. It also sells and services many brands of sewing machines, but is most proud to sell Swiss-engineered Elna machines.
Business has changed over the years but Grunewald is doing well despite the challenges of big box stores and throw-away consumerism
Grunewald said, “Years ago, when you walked into a big box store they had only a half a dozen vacuums to choose from. Most of them had bags then, but eventually bag-less started coming in and taking over. Then they started cheapening them up so it made less and less sense to try to repair them.”
He sells just about any bag or filter a customer might need.
“I sell more bag vacuum cleaners than any other kind,” he said. “I’ll sell bag-less if that’s what a customer wants but I believe bag technology maintains better suction than bag-less, without exception.”
Customers have a wide range of new and used brands to choose from including Oreck, Shark, Simplicity, CleanMax, Hoover, Eureka, Panasonic and others.
There are dozens of sewing machines, with a large variety of both sold and serviced at the store.
Dealing with so many brands and types poses challenges, but Grunewald’s experience prepares him to meet most of them.
“The machines are all different in one way or another but I can fix just about anything if the parts are available,” Grunewald said. “When it comes down to mechanics they’re all pretty similar, but some can be quite involved. The tricky part comes in how they’re each made a little differently and how they’re put together. You basically have to know your stuff.”
The building itself is worth a look, having been converted to retail space from a blacksmith shop originally constructed in the late 1800s. The store windows on either side of the front entrance reveal bays where carriages and wagons could be brought inside for repairs. At some point, a vintage streetscape was installed above the entry. On the second floor a glass partition remains from a sound booth where local musicians and entertainers would join radio broadcasts.
The last remodel was completed in the 1990s when low walls, shelves and pegboard displays were added. There is a back door for access during this year’s South Spring Street reconstruction, and ample parking behind the shop.
Grunewald said he is doing well despite the challenges of a throw-away society, and is happy that business is likely to continue to grow.