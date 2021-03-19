Vacuum business going strong: Local vendor doing well despite modern trends

Grunewald said, “Years ago, when you walked into a big box store they had only a half a dozen vacuums to choose from. Most of them had bags then, but eventually bag-less started coming in and taking over. Then they started cheapening them up so it made less and less sense to try to repair them.”

He sells just about any bag or filter a customer might need.

“I sell more bag vacuum cleaners than any other kind,” he said. “I’ll sell bag-less if that’s what a customer wants but I believe bag technology maintains better suction than bag-less, without exception.”

Customers have a wide range of new and used brands to choose from including Oreck, Shark, Simplicity, CleanMax, Hoover, Eureka, Panasonic and others.

There are dozens of sewing machines, with a large variety of both sold and serviced at the store.

Dealing with so many brands and types poses challenges, but Grunewald’s experience prepares him to meet most of them.