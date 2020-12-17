Van Wie donations to benefit Baraboo area residents impacted by pandemic

But with COVID-19 dominating 2020, Rodger said the board decided to shift its giving to food pantries and other agencies that are helping people affected by the pandemic, whether financially, mentally or physically.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to do this to provide assistance to people that are in much more need probably this year than in many other years, and we’re spreading it around to the local community,” including the Dells and Baraboo, Rodger said.

The foundation is providing a total of about $178,000 to local groups this year, he said.

Penny Johnson, Kids Ranch director, said Van Wie has supported her organization’s mental wellness counseling over the last few years. The most recent $17,000 donation will fund its family therapist position.