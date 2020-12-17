 Skip to main content
Van Wie donations to benefit Baraboo area residents impacted by pandemic
Van Wie donations to benefit Baraboo area residents impacted by pandemic

Hoping to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, board members of a Wisconsin Dells-based charity made the rounds Wednesday to provide donations for several Baraboo-area nonprofits.

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation gave $15,000 to the Baraboo Food Pantry, $11,000 to Beyond Blessed Food Pantry and $20,000 to the St. Clare Foundation, all in Baraboo, as well as $17,000 to Kids Ranch, located in Rock Springs.

“It’s fantastic,” said Dennis Lindsay, Baraboo Food Pantry president. “We’re having a record number of people coming in. We’re buying a lot of food right now ... We buy what we need, and this will do it.”

Lindsay said the pantry, which is run by volunteers out of St. Vincent De Paul, used to serve as many as 700 people each month, but the coronavirus’ financial strain on families has caused that number to rise by almost 60%. It served about 1,100 people last month, he said.

Food pantries need donations

Established by Dells native Gregory Van Wie, who died in 1996, the foundation provides funding to local charitable agencies every year, including Camp Wawbeek in the Dells and some building projects, said Bruce Rodger, one of three board members.

But with COVID-19 dominating 2020, Rodger said the board decided to shift its giving to food pantries and other agencies that are helping people affected by the pandemic, whether financially, mentally or physically.

“We wanted to do this to provide assistance to people that are in much more need probably this year than in many other years, and we’re spreading it around to the local community,” including the Dells and Baraboo, Rodger said.

The foundation is providing a total of about $178,000 to local groups this year, he said.

Penny Johnson, Kids Ranch director, said Van Wie has supported her organization’s mental wellness counseling over the last few years. The most recent $17,000 donation will fund its family therapist position.

“This means the world to us,” Johnson said of the donation, “because as we’ve worked with children over this summer and fall this year, the mental stress that these children have been under is very dire. So, we’re so grateful for the Van Wie Foundation and their willingness to continue to fund our mental wellness program.”

Student well-being, mental health concerns leads Baraboo public schools to reopen sooner than planned

Kids Ranch provides literacy tutoring and counseling to more than 100 Baraboo-area children.

The St. Clare Foundation used its $20,000 donation to purchase two high-flow oxygen units for SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, according to Executive Director Julia Randles. The units are in “high demand” to help COVID-19 inpatients breath, Randles said in a statement.

The Van Wie Foundation has previously partnered with St. Clare, including to establish a cardiac rehab endowment last year and purchase stereotactic breast biopsy equipment, Randles said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

