Van Wie Foundation provides breast biopsy equipment to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo

In December, St. Clare Hospital received a donation from the Gregory C. Wie Foundation, which helped to complete the purchase of updated breast biopsy equipment, improving the overall diagnosis, experience and results for patients.

The stereotactic breast biopsy equipment integrates with the 3D mammography imaging equipment the hospital currently uses, and takes high-precision biopsies of breast tissue, which makes for an easier procedure for doctors, radiologists and patients.

“It’s less invasive and leaves little to no scarring, saves procedure time and steps, and is more comfortable for the patient,” said Julia Randles, executive director of the St. Clare Foundation.

The Gregory C. Van Wie foundation, which is a local charitable organization that supports non-profit groups in the Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells area, provided a $25,000 donation toward the purchase of the equipment.

