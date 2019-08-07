VARC Inc., a non-profit organization that provides services to individuals with varying abilities and customized assembly and packaging services on contract, has moved to Mauston from Necedah.
“We were previously in Mauston but moved to Necedah for four years until we grew out of that space,” said Michael Lynch, General Manager of VARC Inc. Juneau County. “We’re close to the amenities… we have access to a broader community.”
Located at 161 Ensch St., Mauston, VARC Inc. began work on the new site in mid-May and held a grand opening July 23. The location has equipment and production lines, a break room, office space, and a training and skills enrichment area.
The organization offers production services, where they receive raw materials and then provide value-added services before sending back to the end-user, such as a Walgreens or a Walmart.
The organization also offers employment and training services to assist clients in improving their work skills, life skills services to help clients build skillsets and connections in their communities, supported employment opportunities through Insite: The Work Connection, child and youth services for children and teens age 3-18, and skills enrichment to for living skills training, behavior support and intervention, personal cares, and recreational activities in the community.
Lynch says the Mauston office has about 25 staff employed, while providing services to another 160 individuals. The non-profit runs five bus routes to pick up and drop off those individuals.
VARC Inc. was founded in 1975, and offers services to over 650 people with varying abilities throughout Wisconsin. The Mauston location is one of nine VARC Inc. locations throughout Wisconsin, with branches in Viroqua, Reedsburg, La Crosse, Portage, Baraboo, Adams, Richland Center, and Jefferson. For more information or to recommend an individual who could use VARC Inc.’s services, contact 608-847-4675 or visit varcinc.com.
