Variety show, Hillbilly Science Spectacular among Portage arts December lineup

Families with young children, music lovers and art connoisseurs can all find something to do this month at the Portage Center for the Arts.
The December lineup begins at 4 p.m. today with the opening reception for a Local Artist Showcase. The exhibit, which runs through Dec. 30, features 26 entries from artists across the region, according to Executive Director Heidi Royal.
Winter Serenade
Instead of the usual community choir Christmas concert, a new Winter Serenade will bring about 18 different acts to the stage starting at 4 p.m. Sunday in what co-organizer Michelle Pare described as a talent or variety show.
“We have some unique groups,” Pare said, including a ventriloquist, two mother-and-child acts, a trio performing music from the 1950s and 1960s, the Candlelight Ladies singing “upbeat church music,” two people reading poems and a pianist.
The ventriloquist, from Lodi, will greet guests at the door, she said.
When the Gale Singers opted to cancel their concert, Pare said she and Sam Clemmons, both area music teachers, decided to organize something different to take their place. They contacted friends and put out a call on social media, drawing talent from Portage, Pardeeville, Lodi and Stevens Point, Pare said. She has been a PCA member for about 30 years.
Winter Serenade tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. Masks will be required, and seats will be socially distanced, according to Royal.
Proceeds will be split between the PCA and the Portage Boys & Girls Club. Pare said the Gale Singers concert would usually benefit the PCA, but organizers decided to add the burgeoning club as a beneficiary after several people requested it.
“I think there’s a need in the community” for it, she said.
In addition to raising money for the community, organizers hope the concert lets people “have some fun” and see a variety of people and types of talent, Pare said.
“It’s pretty neat getting a group together just with a single focus of getting money into the community … and also people haven’t been able to perform for two years, most people. So, we thought that that would be a good opportunity,” she said.
Hillbilly Science Spectacular
Rescheduled three times due to COVID-19, the Hillbilly Science Spectacular will close out PCA’s 2021 lineup at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The Family Series event was originally planned for April 2020, Royal said in an email. Twenty months later “we’re thrilled to be moving forward,” she said.
She said the show is “equally as entertaining as educational and loaded with audience participation.” Tickets are $5 or free for ages 4 and under.
Creator, producer and co-star of the show Curt Strutz said he and his co-star do a wide variety of experiments on stage, including shooting off a cannon, making volcanoes and performing optical illusions, in a fast-paced and high energy show.
Aimed at families and children, the Hillbilly Science Spectacular features character Dr. Cletus Beaker and his nephew. Though adults, they enter a science fair in their local elementary school, showing off their science experiments and hoping to win despite losing for 31 years, Strutz said.
“The kids do have a good time with it,” he said. “It’s a blast, no pun intended.”
The Science Spectacular is based in Fond du Lac but tours the country, performing from coast to coast, he said.
“We’re just excited to be (in Portage), and I know we have Festival (Foods) sponsoring us, which we are excited about too,” Strutz said.
In January, the PCA will resume its regular office and gallery hours of 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Royal. Its concert series also will resume Jan. 15 with a performance by Madison-based father-and-son duo Ritt and Wilder Deitz.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.