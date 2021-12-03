Variety show, Hillbilly Science Spectacular among Portage arts December lineup

She said the show is “equally as entertaining as educational and loaded with audience participation.” Tickets are $5 or free for ages 4 and under.

Creator, producer and co-star of the show Curt Strutz said he and his co-star do a wide variety of experiments on stage, including shooting off a cannon, making volcanoes and performing optical illusions, in a fast-paced and high energy show.

Aimed at families and children, the Hillbilly Science Spectacular features character Dr. Cletus Beaker and his nephew. Though adults, they enter a science fair in their local elementary school, showing off their science experiments and hoping to win despite losing for 31 years, Strutz said.

“The kids do have a good time with it,” he said. “It’s a blast, no pun intended.”

The Science Spectacular is based in Fond du Lac but tours the country, performing from coast to coast, he said.

“We’re just excited to be (in Portage), and I know we have Festival (Foods) sponsoring us, which we are excited about too,” Strutz said.