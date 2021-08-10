Vehicle fire and semi rollover in one night handled by Portage Fire Department

Early Tuesday morning Portage Fire Department was called to a truck fire with a building nearby. 20 minutes later a second call came in about a semi rollover on the interstate.

A press release stated the first call at 12:28 a.m. reported a truck fire at Kuhn Road in the town of Lewiston.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office were already on the scene and notified Portage Fire Department there was smoke in the building, but no visible fire. When the fire department arrived they extinguished the fire and investigated the building.

Smoke damage was found in the building. It was so extensive the fire crews needed to ventilate the building to prevent more damage.

Aspirus MedEvac was on scene and treated the truck owner for minor burns to the torso and head. The owner of the truck told authorities they found the truck on fire in the building and towed it out with a tractor before officials arrived.

Then at 12:46 a.m. Portage Police received a call reporting a semi-truck rollover on Interstate 90/94 at the 108-mile marker in the town of Caledonia. The truck was traveling east on the interstate when it rolled over closing both lanes.