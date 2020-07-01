Vehicle hits 10-year-old bicyclist Tuesday in Portage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 10-year-old bicyclist was taken to UW Children’s Hospital in Madison with non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Portage.

Portage Police Department Sgt. Ben Neumann said police responded at 8:28 p.m. for the accident at the intersection of Monroe Street and East Carroll Street. Officers rendered aid to the child, who was conscious and alert, until Divine Savior EMS arrived at the scene and took over care.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Monroe Street when the bicyclist failed to stop at the stop sign on East Carroll Street, Neumann said. The driver was unsuccessful in taking evasive action and hit the bicyclist with the passenger-side front corner of the vehicle.

“The Portage Police Department would like to remind everyone with the summer season upon us, to be more alert and attentive to the increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic upon our city streets,” Neumann said. “We also want to remind those operating bicycles on the city streets to obey the posted traffic signs and signals and to utilize appropriate safety equipment, especially helmets when riding on bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.”

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.