You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vehicle hits 10-year-old bicyclist Tuesday in Portage
0 comments
breaking top story

Vehicle hits 10-year-old bicyclist Tuesday in Portage

{{featured_button_text}}
Siren stock
iSTOCK

A 10-year-old bicyclist was taken to UW Children’s Hospital in Madison with non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Portage.

Portage Police Department Sgt. Ben Neumann said police responded at 8:28 p.m. for the accident at the intersection of Monroe Street and East Carroll Street. Officers rendered aid to the child, who was conscious and alert, until Divine Savior EMS arrived at the scene and took over care.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Monroe Street when the bicyclist failed to stop at the stop sign on East Carroll Street, Neumann said. The driver was unsuccessful in taking evasive action and hit the bicyclist with the passenger-side front corner of the vehicle.

“The Portage Police Department would like to remind everyone with the summer season upon us, to be more alert and attentive to the increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic upon our city streets,” Neumann said. “We also want to remind those operating bicycles on the city streets to obey the posted traffic signs and signals and to utilize appropriate safety equipment, especially helmets when riding on bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.”

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Milwaukee Protesters on Defunding the Police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News