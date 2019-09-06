A stolen SUV from Fond du Lac was driven into Beaver Dam Lake and abandoned.
Beaver Dam Police responded Friday morning to a report of a black Ford Escape SUV in the lake at Edgewater Park. The Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team also responded.
When responders appeared on the scene, there was no one around. The incident remains under investigation.
Johnnie's Towing removed the vehicle, which was reported to be stolen in Fond du Lac. Authorities in Fond du Lac will take custody of the vehicle for processing as evidence, Police Chief John Kreuziger said.
Kreuziger said it appears that the vehicle was intentionally abandoned in the lake.
