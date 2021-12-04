Very Merry Holiday Fair in Baraboo to offer 60 local artisans' work after COVID year off

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With last year’s event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will be Blake and Clark’s first time showing their work at the Very Merry fair since moving to Baraboo, though they went as shoppers in 2019. Both said they’re excited to participate.

“Having been at the show and seeing how well-presented it is, it’s a fun show to do,” Clark said. “It’s local, so it’s easy for us to do, and Char just does a wonderful job of putting on a show, organizing it and advertising. And, you know, it’s a great time of year to have your work out there.”

He’s been a potter since college, working in the field professionally for a time and then doing it as a side hobby while teaching art in public schools for about 30 years, he said. Now retired, Clark said his specialty is Raku pottery, a Japanese low-fire technique that entails removing a piece from the kiln while still hot and placing it on something that will burn, such as shredded newspaper or straw. Depending on how he’s treated the pottery beforehand, the smoke and flames color the pottery or mark it with carbon.

“At the point that you take the piece hot from the kiln and give it to the fire, you kind of give up control. I mean, there’s still a little control there, but it’s pretty much up to the fire and the smoke to do it’s thing,” he said.