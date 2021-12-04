Very Merry Holiday Fair in Baraboo to offer 60 local artisans' work after COVID year off

The offerings at Baraboo’s Very Merry Holiday Fair next weekend may have taken decades of learning, experimenting and practicing to make, which shoppers can learn by talking with the artisans themselves.
When asked how long it takes to craft their art pieces — pottery and quilting, respectively — Joe Clark and Nancy Blake of Baraboo said as much.
“A lifetime,” Blake said, eliciting laughter from her husband, Clark.
“I usually say 45 years — as long as I’ve been working,” he said, “because you know you’re not just looking at that piece. You’re looking at everything you’ve learned that goes into making that piece.”
They will be selling their wares in a shared booth Dec. 10-11 during the 15th annual holiday fair at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center on Water Street.
Organized by fiber artist Char terBeest Kudla of Helen’s Daughters Studio, it will feature 60 area artisans and work spanning different mediums, crafts, food and drink. Offerings include chocolates, wine, paintings, jewelry, books, glass and mittens, according to a news release.
“Find extraordinary gifts and hand created treasures, all made by the Artisan in each booth,” it said.
Free to attend, the fair is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Visitors on the second day are encouraged to wear plaid for “PLAID SATURDAY at The Very Merry” in a show of support for local small businesses, the release said. Attendees are asked to wear face masks in accordance with the Sauk County Health Department’s recommendations due to the area’s current high community spread of COVID-19.
With last year’s event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will be Blake and Clark’s first time showing their work at the Very Merry fair since moving to Baraboo, though they went as shoppers in 2019. Both said they’re excited to participate.
“Having been at the show and seeing how well-presented it is, it’s a fun show to do,” Clark said. “It’s local, so it’s easy for us to do, and Char just does a wonderful job of putting on a show, organizing it and advertising. And, you know, it’s a great time of year to have your work out there.”
He’s been a potter since college, working in the field professionally for a time and then doing it as a side hobby while teaching art in public schools for about 30 years, he said. Now retired, Clark said his specialty is Raku pottery, a Japanese low-fire technique that entails removing a piece from the kiln while still hot and placing it on something that will burn, such as shredded newspaper or straw. Depending on how he’s treated the pottery beforehand, the smoke and flames color the pottery or mark it with carbon.
“At the point that you take the piece hot from the kiln and give it to the fire, you kind of give up control. I mean, there’s still a little control there, but it’s pretty much up to the fire and the smoke to do it’s thing,” he said.
Blake got her first sewing machine at age 11 from her grandmother and fell in love with sewing, fabric and textiles to the point that she earned her first degree in textiles and design, she said. She also went into education, making sure art was included in pre-college programs, and is now retired.
While partial to making larger pieces, she said it’s easier to sell the less time-consuming smaller pieces, which often serve a practical function for the buyer or serve better as gifts. She and Clark have started to collaborate on new ideas, combining their talents and mediums.
“We’ve been collaborating on things, and we inspire each other,” Blake said. “It’s really fun. Joe’s starting to do quilts and I’m helping with some of the detail touches on his pottery.”
She’s bringing two mid-size wall hanging quilts and several smaller pieces to the fair, but their booth will have more pottery than textiles, they said.
For a full list of artisans and offerings, visit TheVeryMerryHolidayFair.com.
“(terBeest Kudla) recruits very high quality artists,” Blake said, “so it’s a time where people can beautifully crafted gifts.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.