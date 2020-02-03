Veteran law enforcement officer Rich Hoege new Portage Police assistant chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the people Hoege taught in his time as a sergeant was Lake Delton police officer Bill Laughlin, who joked about their receding hairlines as he remarked on the years of their service. When a motto, “Always add value,” was presented to him, Laughlin said one person was at the forefront of his mind.

“I couldn’t think of a person in my personal, or my work sphere for that matter, who adds value to more lives than Rich Hoege,” Laughlin said.

Hoege said he had found a family at the sheriff’s office. When a bad injury sent him to the hospital, Hoege said his fellow officers arranged childcare and showed up at their home, keeping Hoege’s wife, Gayle, calm while informing her that they would need to ride in an ambulance to Madison.

When he applied for the position of patrol lieutenant at the Portage Police Department in 2016, Hoege said he worried he may never have that familial connection again. When he needed a surgery, one that might end his law enforcement career, he felt accepted as he discussed it with former Chief Ken Manthey, Klafke and City Administrator Shawn Murphy.

“I got adopted into a new family in a pretty significant way, and you take care of me much like the sheriff’s department did through that whole process,” Hoege said. “I truly appreciate that.”