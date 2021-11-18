Veteran travels 'Journey to the Light:’ Ministry provides help to those in need

Wegener makes it clear that what he offers is faith-based, and that God is central to his ministry.

“I got saved in 2016, after my suicide attempts,” he said. “My ministry is a leap of faith in God, and where I felt I was being led in prayer. My ministry is 501©(3) now, but I don’t get any funding from the state, or any major donors as of yet. I use my VA (Veterans Administration) check to pay the rent and am working to become established.”

A board must be named, and other conventions must be observed, but Wegener is getting noticed.

“Everyone has been reaching out to me like Joe’s House (transition house), House of Peace (women’s transition house) and others,” Wegener said. “I do recruiting too so that opens it up to civilians and their families to get gainful employment with an aspect of mental health. Area industries have been very helpful as well.”

He helps get people into treatment, and works directly with NOVA Counseling Services.

Although he is not a counselor, he is eager to help those in need with filling out paperwork, networking with area resources, listening and providing the help that he has been qualified to give, both through his training and through his life experiences.