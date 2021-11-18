Veteran travels 'Journey to the Light:’ Ministry provides help to those in need

Brennan Wegener said he has experienced a lot in his life: Verbal and physical abuse, addiction, homelessness, self-doubt, post-traumatic stress disorder. Loss of a child, divorce, two suicide attempts.
He finally found God, and that has led him to open A Journey to the Light at 121 Front St., providing help for those who need it, along with gifts, networking and other resources.
Wegener is the owner and president of the non-profit enterprise A Journey to the Light Ministries.
“I’m a medically retired Air Force veteran and served in Afghanistan and Iraq,” said Wegener. “I started my ministry at my home in Fond du Lac and God put it on my heart to come to the Beaver Dam community to support fellow veterans and others in need. I always promised myself that if I could I would dedicate myself to veterans’ ministry, law enforcement support, trauma support and whatever other needs I could address.”
Wegner runs his ministry, has been accepted to volunteer as a chaplain for the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, is chaplain for the Plymouth Legion Post and is a state chaplain for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I’m kind of all over the place, but this is my brick and mortar location,” he said. “I’ve gone wherever I feel I was led and that brought me to Beaver Dam. I’ve had a lot of encouragement to come here.”
Wegener makes it clear that what he offers is faith-based, and that God is central to his ministry.
“I got saved in 2016, after my suicide attempts,” he said. “My ministry is a leap of faith in God, and where I felt I was being led in prayer. My ministry is 501©(3) now, but I don’t get any funding from the state, or any major donors as of yet. I use my VA (Veterans Administration) check to pay the rent and am working to become established.”
A board must be named, and other conventions must be observed, but Wegener is getting noticed.
“Everyone has been reaching out to me like Joe’s House (transition house), House of Peace (women’s transition house) and others,” Wegener said. “I do recruiting too so that opens it up to civilians and their families to get gainful employment with an aspect of mental health. Area industries have been very helpful as well.”
He helps get people into treatment, and works directly with NOVA Counseling Services.
Although he is not a counselor, he is eager to help those in need with filling out paperwork, networking with area resources, listening and providing the help that he has been qualified to give, both through his training and through his life experiences.
“I got my two-year degree in law enforcement and criminal justice,” he said. “Right now, I’m completing my bachelor’s degree in social work leadership at UW-Oshkosh. I graduated from a Chaplain Corps Program in 2017. I went to Tuni Bible College of Real Life Church. My other credits are experiences in going through almost anything you can imagine. Obviously it will all help me in this ministry.”
The downtown location is open by chance or by appointment. Regular hours are being planned.
Brennan enjoys being a father to his two sons and working with his therapy dog Midnight. He has written a book about his life experience and faith, “A Journey to the Light,” which will be released in January.
A support group meets at the shop every Thursday at 6 p.m., with a veterans care support group meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. For more information visit brennanwegener.com, email ajourneytothelight27@gmail.com or call (920) 266-3910.