 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran's Memorial halfway to fundraising goal, headstone installed
0 Comments
alert featured

Veteran's Memorial halfway to fundraising goal, headstone installed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vet's memorial 1

Landscaping is currently underway around the headstone for the New Lisbon Veterans' Memorial, with organizers hoping to finish the project by summer 2022.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times

Installation of the Veteran’s Memorial in New Lisbon is underway as the headstone is now installed, with organizers from the American Legion expecting the project to complete by next summer.

Veterans from service organizations throughout the Juneau County area led Memorial Day ceremonies at various cemeteries on May 31. In Necedah, the Necedah Veterans of Foreign Wars held three ceremonies at Shennington Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at Bayview Cemetery and the Dutch Cemetery. Fallen service members were honored with a speech, prayer, poem, three-gun salute and the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." 

Ron Lauden of the New Lisbon American Legion said the project aims to establish a veterans’ memorial that will honor those from the area who served from the Civil War through the present,

Vet's memorial 2

American Legion members, from left, Neil Ulrich, Ron Lauden and Roy Granger demonstrate where stones for each war will be placed around the headstone at the site of the New Lisbon Veterans' Memorial.

“It’s a good cause,” Lauden said. “It’s a lasting tribute to honor veterans with roots in (New Lisbon).”

The Legion began working on the project in summer 2020, with Lauden receiving assistance from members Roy Granger, Mike Wilson, John Gregar and Neil Ulrich. Together they raised about $35,000 for the project, a sum Ulrich says is about half the expected final cost.

New Lisbon Bridge Street project 'on track,' completion expected in August

“We want to make sure we have all the names,” Ulrich said. “Once they’re installed it’ll cost about $250 per name to engrave them once they’re already in the ground, and we probably won’t do any more for five years.”

More than 450 names have already been submitted for the memorial. The memorial will have six stones placed in a semi-circle around the headstone, with stones honoring Civil War and World War I veterans, World War II veterans, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, veterans of all other conflicts such as the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and peacetime veterans.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Vet's memorial 3

Plans to install the New Lisbon Veterans' Memorial in front of the tank and helicopter at the American Legion building gave way to a new site next to Riverside Park following a donation from the city.

Lauden and the Legion are working with the Juneau County Veterans Service office to find names of veterans from the area who served from the area and the community has assisted in submitting the names of veterans. The American Legion has set a deadline of Aug. 30 for submission of names to go on the stones because the Legion needs to order the stones.

Submission forms are available at the Community Closet Retail Shop, Bank of Mauston – New Lisbon Branch and Royal Bank in New Lisbon.

‘Let there be chickens’ as New Lisbon approves ordinance changes

The headstone, which was installed June 15, is currently available to view at the site of the old creamery building next to Riverside Park on E. Bridge Street. Although the memorial was originally scheduled for installation at the American Legion building the group ran into problems with not owning the land abutting Welch Prairie Road.

“The DOT owns the land, and they wanted us to pay for an assessment and a survey and the strip of land,” Granger said. “The city donated the land (near Riverside Park), which is great because you can see the memorial when you’re walking on the street.”

Granger said the group hopes to donate the land back to the city once the project is complete.

New Lisbon shoots for archery range

The Legion is still looking for donations to fund the rest of the project. Donations can be sent to the Legion at New Lisbon Veteran Memorial c/o American Legion Post 110, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon WI 53950 or PO Box 113, New Lisbon WI 53950. Checks can be made out to American Legion Post 110 and should include a memo line stating the donation is for the memorial.

For more information or questions, contact Lauden at 608-853-0497 or Granger at 608-547-7745.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Donations accepted

Donations to the New Lisbon Veteran Memorial may be sent c/o American Legion Post 110, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon WI 53950 or PO Box 113, New Lisbon WI 53950. Checks can be made out to American Legion Post 110 and should include a memo line stating the donation is for the memorial.

For more information or questions, contact Ron Lauden at 608-853-0497 or Roy Granger at 608-547-7745.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Clashes during a protest against Turkey's exit of treaty combating violence against women

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gabryshak, Kelly I
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly I

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on June 25, 2021, with her Mother by her side.

Gabryshak, Kelly
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wis., on June 25, 2021, with her mother by her side.

Struble, Dean B.
Obituaries

Struble, Dean B.

AMHERST—Dean B. Struble, age 73, of Amherst, Wis., formerly of Beaver Dam and Neillsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News