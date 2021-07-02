Veteran's Memorial halfway to fundraising goal, headstone installed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lauden and the Legion are working with the Juneau County Veterans Service office to find names of veterans from the area who served from the area and the community has assisted in submitting the names of veterans. The American Legion has set a deadline of Aug. 30 for submission of names to go on the stones because the Legion needs to order the stones.

Submission forms are available at the Community Closet Retail Shop, Bank of Mauston – New Lisbon Branch and Royal Bank in New Lisbon.

The headstone, which was installed June 15, is currently available to view at the site of the old creamery building next to Riverside Park on E. Bridge Street. Although the memorial was originally scheduled for installation at the American Legion building the group ran into problems with not owning the land abutting Welch Prairie Road.

“The DOT owns the land, and they wanted us to pay for an assessment and a survey and the strip of land,” Granger said. “The city donated the land (near Riverside Park), which is great because you can see the memorial when you’re walking on the street.”

Granger said the group hopes to donate the land back to the city once the project is complete.