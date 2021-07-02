Veteran's Memorial halfway to fundraising goal, headstone installed

Installation of the Veteran’s Memorial in New Lisbon is underway as the headstone is now installed, with organizers from the American Legion expecting the project to complete by next summer.
Ron Lauden of the New Lisbon American Legion said the project aims to establish a veterans’ memorial that will honor those from the area who served from the Civil War through the present,
“It’s a good cause,” Lauden said. “It’s a lasting tribute to honor veterans with roots in (New Lisbon).”
The Legion began working on the project in summer 2020, with Lauden receiving assistance from members Roy Granger, Mike Wilson, John Gregar and Neil Ulrich. Together they raised about $35,000 for the project, a sum Ulrich says is about half the expected final cost.
“We want to make sure we have all the names,” Ulrich said. “Once they’re installed it’ll cost about $250 per name to engrave them once they’re already in the ground, and we probably won’t do any more for five years.”
More than 450 names have already been submitted for the memorial. The memorial will have six stones placed in a semi-circle around the headstone, with stones honoring Civil War and World War I veterans, World War II veterans, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, veterans of all other conflicts such as the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and peacetime veterans.
Lauden and the Legion are working with the Juneau County Veterans Service office to find names of veterans from the area who served from the area and the community has assisted in submitting the names of veterans. The American Legion has set a deadline of Aug. 30 for submission of names to go on the stones because the Legion needs to order the stones.
Submission forms are available at the Community Closet Retail Shop, Bank of Mauston – New Lisbon Branch and Royal Bank in New Lisbon.
The headstone, which was installed June 15, is currently available to view at the site of the old creamery building next to Riverside Park on E. Bridge Street. Although the memorial was originally scheduled for installation at the American Legion building the group ran into problems with not owning the land abutting Welch Prairie Road.
“The DOT owns the land, and they wanted us to pay for an assessment and a survey and the strip of land,” Granger said. “The city donated the land (near Riverside Park), which is great because you can see the memorial when you’re walking on the street.”
Granger said the group hopes to donate the land back to the city once the project is complete.
The Legion is still looking for donations to fund the rest of the project. Donations can be sent to the Legion at New Lisbon Veteran Memorial c/o American Legion Post 110, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon WI 53950 or PO Box 113, New Lisbon WI 53950. Checks can be made out to American Legion Post 110 and should include a memo line stating the donation is for the memorial.