As part of the Wisconsin American Legion’s first Celebration of Freedom, a replica of the Vietnam veterans memorial wall from Washington, D.C., will be displayed in Portage’s Veterans Memorial Field at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. The wall, built at 80% scale of the original, will be open 24 hours a day through Sunday and is part of the Legion’s centennial celebration.
Breaking
breaking top story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)