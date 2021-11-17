Vets honored at Wisconsin Dells High School

Veteran’s day was celebrated at Wisconsin Dells High School Nov. 11.

The program began with the advancement of the colors by the American Legion Post 187 and VFW Post 9387 Color Guard. High school Principal Hugh Gaston made the introductions. Rev. Matthew Gehrke did the Invocation, followed by the National Anthem led by WDHS Choirs and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Casey Whitehurst, middle school principal.

Mayor Ed Wojnicz welcomed everyone and noted that there are 19 million veterans in the USA. He quoted Roman Statesman Cicero “Poor is the nation that has no heroes, but poorer is the nation that does not honor its heroes.”

WDHS Bands presented the “Spirit of America.”

Barbara Sigmund told the history of the Quilts of Valor (QOV) Foundation that was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a gold star mother. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Since the first records were kept through Oct. 31 — 286,178 QOV have been awarded. 20,915 QOV have been awarded since January of 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}