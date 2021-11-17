Vets honored at Wisconsin Dells High School

Veteran’s day was celebrated at Wisconsin Dells High School Nov. 11.
The program began with the advancement of the colors by the American Legion Post 187 and VFW Post 9387 Color Guard. High school Principal Hugh Gaston made the introductions. Rev. Matthew Gehrke did the Invocation, followed by the National Anthem led by WDHS Choirs and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Casey Whitehurst, middle school principal.
Mayor Ed Wojnicz welcomed everyone and noted that there are 19 million veterans in the USA. He quoted Roman Statesman Cicero “Poor is the nation that has no heroes, but poorer is the nation that does not honor its heroes.”
WDHS Bands presented the “Spirit of America.”
Barbara Sigmund told the history of the Quilts of Valor (QOV) Foundation that was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a gold star mother. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Since the first records were kept through Oct. 31 — 286,178 QOV have been awarded. 20,915 QOV have been awarded since January of 2021.
Sigmund then presented five veterans with their QOV. Four of the QOV were made by Sue Strutz’s Fashion and Design Class of 30 students with the assistance of three mentors, Jean Brew, Sigmund and Joanne Van Wie. The students assisted Sigmund by wrapping each recipient in his/her QOV. Recipients were E-5 Scott Baker, US Army 1985-1992—Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm—heavy equipment mechanic and recovery specialist and also trained as a field medic. Went through School at Winona University on the Wisconsin National Guard Scholarship for Academic Excellence. E-5 David Jisa—US Air Force—1983-1987—Cold War and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. E-5 Brian McAlpin—US Army—1986-1990—Cold War and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm-trained as a Medical Specialist and Combat Medic. E-4 Lori Parlow—US Air Force—1990-1994—Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm—trained as a Communications Specialist. E-6 Dennis A Reid—US Navy—1965-1968; 1970-1971—Vietnam and Germany. Earned the Exploratory Ribbon on the USS Bellnap and a gunner on the ISS Self-Propelled.
All of the recipients are members of the Wisconsin Dells High School staff.
The first four QOV were made during the class and the fifth QOV was made at QOV National Sew Day.
The QOV group thanked Longarmers who made time to quilt the layers together to be done in time: Karren’s Quilts of Wisconsin Dells, Beein Cozy Stitchin LLC of Baraboo; TD Quilts of Baraboo and Ann Hinz of Wisconsin Dells. The Fifth QOV was done by Kris Scharfenberg of Mauston.
The program concluded with a Collaborative Poem by the 7th Graders in which they detailed the sacrifices, accomplishments and contributions veterans have made.
Commander Mark Cobb thanked the WDHS Football team for their support of the Legion Color Guard at athletic events. He urged veterans to consider membership in the American Legion and their spouse in its Auxiliary. Rev. Matthew Gehrke gave the Convocation and the Color Guard retired the colors from the building and gave the Salute to the Fallen Veterans followed by Taps by Colleen Austin and Isaiah Alwin.