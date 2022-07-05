 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim identified in fatal Dodge County crash

The man who died last week in a Dodge County dump truck crash has been identified.

William R. Vollmer, 67, from Iron Ridge was killed in an accident on County Road S at County Road WS, in the town of Hubbard around 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

Initial investigation showed the man was driving a 1999 Kenworth dump truck west on County Road S approaching County Road WS. He failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed both lanes of County Road WS. The truck entered a driveway and crossed over railroad tracks before it vaulted and overturned.

Vollmer, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

An investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the crash is a traffic fatality.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Iron Ridge Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Iron Ridge First Responders, Horicon EMS, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Iron Ridge Police Department, DCERT and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

