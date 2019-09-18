Dodge County officials have released the name of the victim involved in Tuesday's fatal hunting accident south of Reeseville.
The call came into the Dodge County Sheriff’s office shortly before 8 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Kao Xiong, 54, of Milwaukee died while squirrel hunting near Mud Lake on state property, according to Joanne Haas, public information officer for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. A 61-year-old man told authorities he saw movement and accidentally shot his brother.
DNR wardens are still investigating the incident with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)