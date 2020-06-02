Video at Lake Delton park shows woman confronting Puerto Rican group, telling them to play 'American music'

Additionally, Cancel is of Puerto Rican descent, which makes him an American citizen. He said he saw that the woman was not upset because of the music itself, but because it was a group of Hispanic people playing it.

“There came a point where I realized that music is no longer the only detail that bothers her, but the fact that we were Latinos, because of how it is expressed and the unpleasant way that she came to us,” Cancel said. “But what she didn’t expect is we are Puerto Ricans who are American citizens just like her.”

The woman also identified herself as a Republican, and voiced support for President Donald Trump, whose statements about Hispanic people during his campaign and presidency have created controversy across the political spectrum.

“Us Republicans, who love Mr. Donald Trump, don’t want to hear this (expletive) crap while all we’re trying to do is fish,” the woman said. “We can’t, because all we hear is your (expletive) music.”

The video goes on for nearly five minutes of the woman cursing at the group, before she eventually walks away with another man. Cancel said he does not know her, and she did not give any identifying information in his footage.

