VIDEO: Police charity car removed from Beaver Dam Lake
VIDEO: Police charity car removed from Beaver Dam Lake

Spring has begun with what was likeliest the biggest catch in the history of Beaver Dam Lake.

Crews removed a vehicle that was painted to look like a police squad car from the water on Thursday. The car was placed onto the ice during the winter as part of a raffle organized by the local police charity organization. Participants bought tickets to guess when the car would fall into the water, which it did on March 13. The car had been painted by a Girl Scouts troop.

The car was partially pulled out by a fire truck after some stop and go before a tow truck arrived to finish the job.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

