Video published online of woman ordering Hispanic family to "play American music" at Lake Delton park

A video of a white woman berating a Puerto Rican family for playing Spanish-language music at a Lake Delton park appeared on Facebook May 28, stirring up online controversy over her language.

The video, posted on NowThis, a left-leaning page that boasts nearly nine million followers, depicts a white woman demanding several Spanish speakers to play “American music.” At time of writing, neither the woman nor the man filming her have been positively identified.

“In America, we speak English,” the woman said in the video. “We don’t speak — we don’t have to listen to your (expletive) crap!”

NowThis cites the family the woman directed her remarks at as Puerto Rican. Puerto Rico is an American territory. Additionally, the United States does not have an official language. According to the BBC, more than 41 million Americans speak Spanish fluently, giving America the second-largest population of native Spanish speakers on earth.

The family on the other end of the woman’s diatribe didn’t seem to take great offense at her remarks, questioning her throughout and referring to her as “Karen,” a popular online term for predominantly white women making petty complaints. According to NowThis, the family was looking to enjoy a barbecue at Lake Delton’s Newport Park while listening to music.