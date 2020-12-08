Virtual holiday concert, contests coming to Mauston in lieu of train visit

Although the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will not visit Mauston this year, the Greater Mauston Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Pacific are still continuing their partnership with the “Holiday Train at Home.”

“There is no Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train in Mauston this year due to COVID,” said Mauston Community Food Pantry Director Kathy Green. “However, they will be providing one virtual holiday show online for everyone in Canada and the US to watch and they will be making their usual donation to each pantry that they would have been stopping at. Thank goodness.”

The “Holiday Train at Home” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12, and is viewable at cpr.ca/holidaytrain and Canadian Pacific’s Facebook page. Headlining the concert is Serena Ryder and The Trews, and there will be performances from JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.

The Holiday Train’s mission since 1999 has been to bring holiday joy to communities and to raise awareness of food insecurity in North America. The annual visit serves as a fundraiser to support that mission.

Despite the train not physically coming to Mauston this year, Canadian Pacific has pledged to make their usual donation to the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry. Canadian Pacific donated $4,500 to the pantry in 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}