Virtual holiday concert, contests coming to Mauston in lieu of train visit

Although the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will not visit Mauston this year, the Greater Mauston Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Pacific are still continuing their partnership with the “Holiday Train at Home.”
“There is no Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train in Mauston this year due to COVID,” said Mauston Community Food Pantry Director Kathy Green. “However, they will be providing one virtual holiday show online for everyone in Canada and the US to watch and they will be making their usual donation to each pantry that they would have been stopping at. Thank goodness.”
The “Holiday Train at Home” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12, and is viewable at cpr.ca/holidaytrain and Canadian Pacific’s Facebook page. Headlining the concert is Serena Ryder and The Trews, and there will be performances from JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.
The Holiday Train’s mission since 1999 has been to bring holiday joy to communities and to raise awareness of food insecurity in North America. The annual visit serves as a fundraiser to support that mission.
Despite the train not physically coming to Mauston this year, Canadian Pacific has pledged to make their usual donation to the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry. Canadian Pacific donated $4,500 to the pantry in 2019.
The night of the train’s visit is usually one of the pantry’s largest fundraisers of the year, with thousands of pounds of food donated. According to Green, the Holiday Train raises about $10,000 each year from the concert and the pantry’s fundraising efforts during the show.
With no physical event this year, the pantry is holding two fundraisers to try to replace the donations received during the train’s visit.
“To make sure we meet our budget for this unusual year, we still do need the funds that we would normally receive from you on our Holiday Train night,” Green said. “We have two contests planned, both with matching funds from First Weber Foundation and prizes for you.”
The first event is a guessing contest held in conjunction with Mauston’s WRJC radio station. The WRJC van will be driving around with a “huge jar” of Christmas lights as part of the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Lights contest. After providing a donation, a donor can guess the number of lights in the jar, with the winner receiving Mauston Chamber Bucks and a coupon from local businesses. Each donation raised through the contest will be matched by First Weber Foundation.
The second event, also part of the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Lights contest, will have donors submit a donation with a picture of a homemade train. The donations raised through the train contest will also be matched by First Weber Foundation, and the winner will receive Mauston Chamber Bucks.
Green said the train can be “any size, made out of cardboard boxes, shoe boxes, or paper, with or without lights; it can be a ‘cookie’ train, a wooden block train, a colored picture train, or a knit train. Use imagination and make it a family event.” The pictures submitted to the contest will be sent to Canadian Pacific.
Both contests are currently running and will end on Dec. 24. For more information, visit wrjc.com or the Mauston Chamber Facebook Page. Donations without entering the contests are also welcome by sending a check to First Weber Foundation, 514 Gateway Ave., Suite A, Mauston, WI 53948.
