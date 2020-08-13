Virtual town hall encourages Sauk County businesses to adapt COVID-19 prevention guidelines

Another mass closure would be harmful to the economic health of local businesses. Grunewald said by following strategic guidelines will allow the population to return to something akin to normalcy and protect the lives of county residents.

Robbi Bos, Sauk Prairie Healthcare vice president of human resources, said part of handling the pandemic is reassuring employees they won’t lose their jobs simply by following mandated guidelines in light of COVID-19. Keeping them informed as legislation moved quickly was also an important facet of being a responsible employer, she said. By keeping track of all federal and states websites outlining daily changes, she was able to better inform workers.

Administrator Paul Fiscus, of Maplewood of Sauk Prairie nursing home, said the pandemic has been wearing on employees trying their best to meet the needs of residents. While it’s “been extremely important” learning new things about personal protective equipment and new cleaning materials, Fiscus said he knows it has been difficult for residents, their families and the staff who care for them.

“We can’t stress enough how tired and mentally, emotionally and physically overwhelmed some of this team is from what we’ve gone through,” Fiscus said.